Titans place top pick Wilson back on COVID-Reserve list

Recommended Video:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed their top draft pick, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, back on the COVID-Reserve list.

The Titans made the roster move Sunday. They also added running back Senorise Perry and cornerback Chris Milton to the 53-man roster, while placing safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve. Cruikshank will be eligible to return after the Titans' game Sept. 27 at Minnesota under the revised rules for this season.

Wilson was the No. 29 overall pick out of Georgia. He started training camp on the COVID list before passing a physical and signing his contract Aug. 3, and he practiced through training camp.

Under the COVID-Reserve list, a player either tested positive for COVID-19 or is quarantined after being in close contact with someone who has the virus. The player must meet the protocol before teams address his status on the roster, meaning players' time on this reserve list may vary.

The Titans also agreed to terms with 13 players for their practice squad, all of whom had been with the team in training camp. They include QB Trevor Siemian; OLB Jamal Davis and Wyatt Ray; WR Nick Westbrook; K Tucker McCann; OL David Quessenberry and Brandon Kemp; DL Teair Tart, Kobe Smith, TE Tommy Hudson; RB Jeremy McNichols; and CB Kareem Orr and Tye Smith.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL