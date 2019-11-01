https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14711135.php
Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Falls 70, Houston Spring Woods 0
Justin Northwest 72, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Tomball Memorial 55, Cypress Springs 0
|CLASS 1A
Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8
White Deer 61, Miami 0
|OTHER
Cranfills Gap def. Iredell , forfeit ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
