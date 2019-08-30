https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14400895.php
Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Ridge 31, Cypress Woods 14
|CLASS 5A
Frisco Reedy 17, Plano West 7
Richmond Foster 52, College Station 14
|CLASS 1A
Balmorhea 56, Westbrook 8
Ira 50, Crowell 0
Jayton 48, Anton 0
Loop 35, Lubbock Christ The King 6
Sterling City 64, Amarillo San Jacinto 6
|OTHER
Waco Methodist 44, Gordon 41
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Nazareth vs. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian, ccd.
