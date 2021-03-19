Skip to main content
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellarmine Prep 23, Bethel 14

Bonney Lake 42, Mount Tahoma 6

Charles Wright Academy 38, Tacoma Baptist 6

Gig Harbor 14, Emerald Ridge 10

Graham-Kapowsin 42, Peninsula 24

Mountain View 34, Battle Ground 18

North Kitsap 35, Olympic 14

Puyallup 56, Curtis 0

Sequim 38, Central Kitsap 22

Shelton 56, Port Angeles 6

Skyview 49, Evergreen (Vancouver) 7

Spanaway Lake 57, Stadium 0

Sumner 59, Rogers (Puyallup) 20

Union 57, Heritage 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

