BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 52, Rochester 37
Anacortes 57, Sedro-Woolley 42
Burlington-Edison 60, Squalicum 40
Cashmere 61, Cascade (Leavenworth) 41
Central Valley 59, Lewis and Clark 55
Curtis 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 40
Cusick 65, Inchelium 64
Emerald Ridge 54, Bellarmine Prep 47
Entiat 69, Wilson Creek 44
Ferris 70, University 40
Freeman 67, Medical Lake 62
Gonzaga Prep 72, Mead 59
Kettle Falls 45, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 34
King's Way Christian School 65, La Center 53
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 64, Deer Park 61
Lincoln 61, Stadium 59
Lynden Christian 61, Lakewood 16
Meridian 64, Bellingham 47
Morton/White Pass 83, Mossyrock 55
Mount Tahoma 69, Bethel 54
Mt. Spokane 64, North Central 38
Napavine 56, Toledo 48
Naselle 73, Washington School For The Deaf 24
North Kitsap 80, North Mason 47
Olympia 75, Graham-Kapowsin 32
Olympic 50, Kingston 46
Port Angeles 57, Sequim 32
Puyallup 63, South Kitsap 56
Raymond 67, South Bend 47
Reardan 58, Asotin 39
Rogers (Spokane) 66, Shadle Park 50
St. George's 69, Davenport 45
Tekoa/Rosalia 65, Upper Columbia Academy 45
Timberline 95, North Thurston 70
Toutle Lake 63, Kalama 42
Valley Christian 59, Northport 35
W. F. West 71, Centralia 49
Wilson 68, Lakes 37
1B District 1=
Play In=
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 65, Tulalip Heritage 57
Lopez 44, Orcas Christian 41
Lummi 68, Grace Academy 36
2A SPSL=
Fifth Place=
Foster 54, Renton 52
Semi-Final=
Lindbergh 64, Clover Park 59
Seventh Place=
Steilacoom 73, Fife 56
4A NPSL=
Fifth Place=
Auburn Riverside 74, Mt. Rainier 71
Third Place=
Federal Way 59, Kentridge 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cashmere 73, Cascade (Leavenworth) 14
Central Kitsap 61, Shelton 54
Central Valley 60, Lewis and Clark 43
Davenport 50, St. George's 40
Deer Park 40, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 21
Freeman 44, Medical Lake 30
Inchelium 56, Cusick 29
Kettle Falls 49, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 35
Liberty (Spangle) 83, Colfax 58
Lynden Christian 61, Lakewood 16
Mead 52, Gonzaga Prep 50
Mt. Spokane 62, North Central 16
Nooksack Valley 56, Blaine 41
North Kitsap 60, North Mason 40
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 43, Life Christian Academy 41
Peninsula 50, Gig Harbor 33
Port Angeles 61, Sequim 45
Reardan 60, Asotin 20
Riverside 59, Newport 46
Rogers (Puyallup) 60, Curtis 50
Shadle Park 52, Rogers (Spokane) 35
South Kitsap 48, Puyallup 46
Tenino 62, Three Rivers Christian School 17
University 48, Ferris 39
Washougal 44, Columbia River 38
Wilson 69, Lakes 19
Wilson Creek 48, Entiat 41
1B District 1=
Play In=
Lummi 64, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 29
Tulalip Heritage 46, Lopez 30
4A NPSL=
Fifth Place=
Kentwood 45, Auburn 34
Ninth Place=
Enumclaw 44, Kennedy 32
Third Place=
Decatur 50, Tahoma 46
