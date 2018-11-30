Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 52, Blaine 47
Bainbridge 82, Sequim 57
Battle Ground 74, Hudson's Bay 43
Brewster 80, Okanogan 75
Burlington-Edison 81, Mount Vernon 55
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 66, Rogers (Spokane) 46
Columbia (Burbank) 63, Wilson Creek 34
Deer Park 65, Chewelah 34
Eatonville 49, Elma 42
Kentridge 63, Decatur 56
Kentwood 46, Todd Beamer 23
Mark Morris 60, Fort Vancouver 56
Mount Baker 79, Sedro-Woolley 68
Mountlake Terrace 54, Squalicum 40
Omak 61, Tonasket 32
Pateros 53, Liberty Bell 47
Pope John Paul II 58, Firm Foundation 48
Potlatch, Idaho 59, Garfield-Palouse 29
Pullman 62, Grandview 20
Rainier 45, Tenino 29
Shorecrest 60, Ferndale 54
Sunnyside 66, Walla Walla 36
Tulalip Heritage 58, Concrete 22
Valley Christian 64, Northport 38
West Valley (Yakima) 72, Auburn Riverside 53
Zillah 76, Ellensburg 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 72, Mount Tahoma 40
Castle Rock 48, Morton/White Pass 26
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 58, Bear Creek School 13
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 66, Rogers (Spokane) 19
Concrete 48, Tulalip Heritage 31
Decatur 51, Mt. Rainier 41
Deer Park 42, Chewelah 19
Elma 56, Napavine 11
Entiat 47, Manson 26
Ferndale 51, Mount Baker 50
Garfield-Palouse 52, Potlatch, Idaho 27
Grandview 56, Pullman 49
Hazen 63, Renton 41
Ilwaco 70, Chief Leschi 26
Ingraham 59, Highline 33
King's Way Christian School 60, Hudson's Bay 49
Lakewood 37, Marysville-Pilchuck 31
Lynnwood 49, Bothell 48
Naselle 58, Winlock 37
Newport 57, Priest River, Idaho 41
Ocosta 64, Pe Ell 30
Pasco 67, Wenatchee 40
R.A. Long 43, Rochester 36
Rainier 39, Tenino 37
Sequim 77, Bainbridge 68
South Bend 52, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 23
Thomas Jefferson 55, Lakes 30
Union 73, Mountain View 37
Valley Christian 55, Northport 27
Willapa Valley 54, Raymond 39
Wilson Creek 43, Columbia (Burbank) 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/