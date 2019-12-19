https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-College-Basketball-14919905.php
Thursday's College Basketball
EAST
Albright 68, Shenandoah 49
Daemen 96, St. Rose 88
Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60
SOUTH
Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73
Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70
Lander 95, Young Harris 85
Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92
UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74
Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
East Central 114, Randall 83
Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
