Thunder plan to keep Donovan despite playoff struggles

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after scoring a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to keep coach Billy Donovan for a fifth year.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said Monday that he doesn't expect change despite Oklahoma City's third consecutive first-round playoff exit.

The Thunder have reached the playoffs each of Donovan's four years with the team, but they haven't won a playoff series since Kevin Durant left for Golden State in free agency after the 2015-16 season. Donovan has a 199-129 regular-season record, but he is 15-19 in the playoffs. Portland rolled past the Thunder 4-1 in their playoff series this season.

Presti said he plans to sit down with Donovan and discuss why the team went through a 6-13 stretch from late February to the end of March after a promising first two-thirds of the season. He called the last part of the season "disappointing" after a start that created whispers that the Thunder might challenge Golden State at the top of the Western Conference.

