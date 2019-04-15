Thousands join Tony Hawk in opening Oklahoma City skate park

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Skateboard enthusiasts turned out by the thousands to welcome industry legend Tony Hawk to a new Oklahoma City park.

Hawk made an appearance Sunday for the grand opening of the skate park at Stars & Stripes Park on Lake Hefner. Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation estimates about 3,000 people showed up to see Hawk, Oklahoma-born professional skater Clint Walker and others christen the park.

The 50-year-old Hawk has helped open skate parks throughout the U.S. His industry footprint also includes skating video and mobile games and movie appearances.

In a tweet , Hawk thanked Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and other residents for attending, including "the dude that let me borrow his board after mine broke."