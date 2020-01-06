Thomas hands on to win Kapalua in a playoff

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas won a tournament he thought he threw away Sunday with a superb wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the third playoff hole at Kapalua to beat Patrick Reed and win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the second time.

Thomas made the playoff necessary by losing a two-shot lead with three holes to play. Then, he was fortunate to even be in a playoff when defending champion Xander Schauffele three-putted from 35 feet for a par that brought Reed into the playoff.

It was the first three-man playoff since this event moved to Kapalua in 1999. Reed twice had putts to win on the 18th in extra holes, missing from 30 feet and 12 feet.

Thomas, who narrowly cleared the hazard with his second shot on the final hole of the week, hit a high wedge that landed perfectly with enough spin and rolled out to 3 feet.

Reed had 8 feet for birdie and hit it too hard, leading to an ugly finish in more ways than one. A fan screamed out, “Cheater!” after he hit the birdie putt, and Reed glared. It was a reference to his rules violation in the Bahamas when video showed him scooping away sand to improve his lie. Reed was penalized two shots.

Schauffele was eliminated after the first hole. He had reason to believe he threw it away, too, only his three-putt par on the first playoff hole didn't allow him another chance.

Xander Schauffele hits from the 11th tee during final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Xander Schauffele hits from the 11th tee during final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Photo: Matt York, AP Photo: Matt York, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Thomas hands on to win Kapalua in a playoff 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Thomas finished with a 4-under 69, Reed shot 66 and Schauffele had a 70. They finished at 14-under 278.