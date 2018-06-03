The Latest: Iguodala ruled out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the NBA Finals from Sunday's Game 2 (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Golden State's Andre Iguodala will not play in Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, missing his sixth straight postseason contest with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic the 2015 Finals MVP will play at some point in the series.

LeBron James says the Warriors are pretty with Iguodala, and pretty good without him.

The Cavaliers All-Star says the Warriors have "had a two-time MVP sit out playoff games and they've won. ... They're good. They're great, actually. So let's not get too far on that."

The Warriors will evaluate Klay Thompson after pregame warmups to see how he does on his sprained left ankle suffered in the first quarter of Game 1 when J.R. Smith slid into him.

Kerr says Thompson "was doing better this morning when he checked in with the training staff, so I'm hopeful he will play."

___

3:25 p.m.

LeBron James could move up on a couple of NBA Finals individual lists in Game 2 — but also fall backward in another.

James has 1,298 points in the finals and needs 20 to move ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317) into second place behind Jerry West.

Cleveland's superstar could also reach the top five in NBA Finals rebounds, as he enters nine behind Tom Heinsohn (473) for the No. 5 spot.

James is already the career leader in finals 3-pointers with 83, but Stephen Curry is closing fast and only two behind him.

The Splash Brothers could occupy two of the top three spots in that category by the end of the game. Klay Thompson (55) needs two 3-pointers to pass Robert Horry into third place.

___

2:30 p.m.

Las Vegas is thinking Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals — and big.

The Warriors have held steady as a double-digit favorite for Sunday night's game against Cleveland. Most books opened with the Warriors around a 12-point favorite, and the line hasn't changed much since Golden State's overtime victory Thursday night.

There's even a couple of places showing odds for Wednesday's Game 3 in Cleveland already. For that one, and this number will likely change based on Game 2, the Warriors are showing up as 4 1/2-point favorites.

___

2:05 p.m.

David Guthrie, welcome to the NBA Finals.

Guthrie is making his finals debut as a referee Sunday night for Game 2 of the Cleveland-Golden State series. He's working alongside Mike Callahan — who is the most experienced referee assigned to this series.

Callahan is working his 20th finals game.

Also part of the crew will be Derrick Stafford, who was picked as a finals ref for the eighth time.

Officiating will likely be even more closely scrutinized than usual in Game 2. The crew of Ken Mauer, Ed Malloy and Tony Brothers was criticized for late-game decisions in Game 1, such as the overturning of a block-charge call involving LeBron James and Kevin Durant and the ejection of Cleveland's Tristan Thompson in the final seconds

___

