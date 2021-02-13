The Latest: Suter wins downhill for 2nd Swiss gold at worlds

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local): ___ 12:10 p.m. Corinne Suter won the women's downhill at the world championships to give Switzerland its second gold medal. German skier Kira Weidle finished 0.20 behind for silver and Lara Gut-Behrami was 0.37 back in third. Gut-Behrami won gold and Suter silver in Thursday's super-G. American racer Breezy Johnson came nine-tenths off the lead in ninth. Two-time defending champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia finished 1.30 behind and outside the top 10. Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race to train for upcoming events. ___ 9:45 a.m. Italian skier Francesca Marsaglia is set to open the women’s downhill at the world championships at 11 a.m. local time. Super-G world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and American racer Breezy Johnson are among the medal favorites. Only 31 racers take part as some big names are sitting out the event. 3 1of3Switzerland's Corinne Suter celebrates as she gets to the finish area after completing the women's downhill, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.Giovanni Auletta/APShow MoreShow Less 2of3Italy's Francesca Marsaglia speeds down the course during a women's downhill training, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.Marco Trovati/APShow MoreShow Less 3of3 Sofia Goggia is out for the season with a knee injury after winning the last four downhills on the World Cup circuit. Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova opt to train for upcoming events. ___ More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports