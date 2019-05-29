The Latest: UEFA wants concussion rule change

Russian Chelsea supporters walk outside the stadium prior to the Europa League Final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Russian Chelsea supporters walk outside the stadium prior to the Europa League Final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close The Latest: UEFA wants concussion rule change 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The Latest on the Europa League final (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

UEFA wants the rules of soccer changed to protect players from concussions, after its own policy for dealing with head injuries came in for criticism in the Champions League.

European soccer's governing body says it wants doctors to have more time to assess head injuries so concussed players aren't put back onto the field.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says there could be a change to the rules on substitutes, but didn't specify whether that could mean temporary replacements for players with head injuries.

UEFA's own concussion policy was put under the spotlight last month when Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen tried to play on after a clash of heads in his team's Champions League semifinal against Ajax.

Vertonghen lasted only 40 seconds before leaving the pitch again as he appeared on the verge of keeling over.

___

8:02 p.m.

The sun has set in Baku, but there's still three hours to go until kickoff for the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The game starts at 11 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, and could finish at close to 2 a.m. if there is extra time and a penalty shootout. Baku's subway system is being kept open until 4 a.m., four hours later than normal, to accommodate fans.

The game is scheduled so late to suit TV viewers in Britain and central Europe, but is a headache for fans who might otherwise have counted on getting a flight home straight after the game.

___

7:40 p.m.

UEFA is tightening its rules to stop countries which don't recognize Kosovo from refusing to host its national soccer team.

Kosovo is assured of at least a place in the 2020 European Championship qualifying playoffs, putting it within two games of advancing to its first major tournament. Four of the 11 countries hosting games in next year's tournament — Azerbaijan, Romania, Russia and Spain — don't recognize Kosovo's independence from Serbia.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says "this policy obliges all other teams to accept to play against Kosovo national and club teams as the result of a draw, be it on their own territory or on the territory of Kosovo."

That could put UEFA at odds with nations like Ukraine, which doesn't recognize Kosovo and had its home 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Kosovo moved to Poland as a result.

Kosovo is recognized by all its opponents in its current European Championship qualifying group — Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Montenegro, as well as the British government for England.

___

7:05 p.m.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the governing body won't reconsider having Baku as a host city for next year's European Championship in light of fans' problems traveling to the Europa League final.

Arsenal and Chelsea fans have complained of high travel costs for the final in the capital of Azerbaijan, one of the 12 host cities for next year's championship.

Ceferin says "we will not reassess the appointment of the hosts for the Euro 2020," adding that "it's a pan-European Euro where we want to show that football can bring people together. Of course it will be easier to come to London or to Rome to Munich, than to Baku or Bucharest or Bilbao, but that doesn't mean that we shouldn't play there."

Baku is hosting four games including a quarterfinal next year, with some fans having just six days' notice to travel after their team's previous knockout game.

___

6:30 p.m.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says French soccer federation president Noel le Graet will be a replacement member on the FIFA Council until next March.

Le Graet will temporarily take the seat of Reinhard Grindel, who resigned in April under pressure from German media for undeclared earnings and accepting the gift of a watch from a UEFA executive committee colleague from Ukraine.

The 77-year-old Le Graet is too old by UEFA rules to be voted on to its executive committee, which has an age limit of 70 for candidates. However, he can represent UEFA as one of its FIFA delegates for several months.

Ceferin says Le Graet will take the FIFA seat until UEFA's next annual congress, which will be held on March 3 in Amsterdam.

___

6:15 p.m.

Former Chelsea player Michael Essien — now playing in the Azerbaijani league — is soaking up the atmosphere among the fans in Baku ahead of the Europa League final.

The former Ghana midfield great visited the official "fan zone" near the city's Caspian Sea coast.

Since he left Chelsea, the 36-year-old Essien has had a succession of short-lived stints with clubs like AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung in Indonesia and, lately, Azerbaijani team Sabail.

There are comparatively few English fans in Baku for the game, with Chelsea and Arsenal having sold about 6,000 tickets combined for the 68,700-seat Olympic Stadium. Much of the rest will be made up of local fans and Arsenal and Chelsea supporters who have traveled from around the world.

___

2:30 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi is attending a UEFA executive committee meeting ahead of the Europa League final despite being implicated in a French corruption case.

French prosecutors last week linked al-Khelaifi to payments allegedly helping the Qatari capital of Doha win the hosting rights for the track and field world championships.

Besides his role at PSG, al-Khelaifi is chairman of Qatar-owned broadcaster beIN Sports and he also sits on the UEFA executive committee representing the influential European Club Association.

He is also the subject of a criminal proceeding opened in 2017 in Switzerland where federal prosecutors suspect he bribed a senior FIFA official with the use of a luxury villa in Italy to help beIN retain World Cup broadcasting rights.

The meeting at a Baku hotel ahead of the Europa League final is expected to pick a replacement for Reinhard Grindel, who resigned as UEFA vice president last month following criticism of his leadership of the German soccer federation.

UEFA will also select a host for the 2021 Women's Champions League final.

___

2:20 p.m.

UEFA executive committee member Andriy Pavelko has defended the choice of Baku as host of the Europa League final, despite high travel costs for Arsenal and Chelsea fans.

Pavelko says "obviously it's peak strain on any city which does it, and I think there would be no less of a problem in London with the location and the hotels."

He adds that he is "sure that the match will give positive emotions to all the fans who have arrived for the final and I'm sure that Baku will show its abilities and hospitality to the maximum."

Only a few thousand Arsenal and Chelsea fans from England have made the journey to Azerbaijan. Many were deterred by high hotel prices and the relatively few and expensive flights from Western Europe.

___

12:30 p.m.

Two fans have been injured in confrontations ahead of the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Azerbaijan Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov tells The Associated Press one British fan was hospitalized with an open head wound and bruising "as a result of an altercation between fans of the two football teams."

Abubekirov adds a Russian man was hurt in an unconnected incident in a bar and treated at the scene.

Relatively few English fans have traveled to Azerbaijan for Wednesday's final because of high travel costs, and neither Arsenal nor Chelsea sold out their allocations of 6,000 tickets apiece.

However, many fans of both clubs have flown in from Russia and southeast Asia, and both Arsenal and Chelsea have local supporters in Azerbaijan.

___

12 p.m.

Arsenal and Chelsea are gearing up to play a London derby far from home in the Europa League final.

Playing three time zones and 2,460 miles (4,000 kilometers) from London in Azerbaijan, the game offers Arsenal coach Unai Emery the chance to win a record fourth Europa League title.

It could be his Chelsea counterpart Maurizio Sarri's last game with the team after he refused to rule himself out of the vacant Juventus post on Tuesday, though he said he would find it hard to leave the English Premier League.

N'Golo Kante has a knee problem and is not guaranteed to start for Chelsea, which is already missing injured midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Victory would hand Arsenal its first European trophy since the 1994 edition of the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup, while Chelsea is seeking a first European title since the 2013 Europa League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports