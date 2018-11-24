The Latest: Butler tops Florida for 5th at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The Latest on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points while Butler hit several key free throws late to hold off Florida 61-54 in Friday's fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Paul Jorgensen added 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (5-1), who shot 50 percent after halftime and went ahead for good midway through the second half.

It was another bumpy offensive showing for the Gators (3-3), who struggled after halftime. Florida made 7 of 15 3-pointers in the first half to lead 32-27 at the break, but the Gators shot 29 percent after halftime and made just 1 of 12 3s.

Florida scored just 22 second-half points and made only 5 of 10 free throws in the final 20 minutes.

Freshman Andrew Nembhard had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds with no turnovers for the Gators.

___

9:15 p.m.

KZ Okpala scored 22 points Friday to help Stanford beat Middle Tennessee 67-54 in the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Daejon Davis added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (3-3), who had lost in the first round to No. 25 Wisconsin and then to Florida. That loss had left coach Jerod Haase saying he needed to "deliver the message more effectively" to get more out of his players offensively.

Stanford went ahead for good midway through the first half, led 32-23 at halftime and then shot 48 percent in the second half, when they pushed the lead to 18.

This is part of a demanding opening month for Stanford, which opened the season with a cross-country flight to visit UNC Wilmington and No. 7 North Carolina. There's also a game at No. 2 Kansas next week.

Antonio Green scored 21 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-4), who shot 36 percent.

___

7:20 p.m.

Gonzaga and North Carolina will headline the 2019 field for the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The tournament unveiled next year's field on Friday afternoon as No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin in the championship game.

The five power-conference teams are UNC from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Michigan from the Big Ten, Oregon from the Pac-12, Iowa State from the Big 12 and Alabama from the Southeastern Conference. Gonzaga, Seton Hall and Southern Mississippi round out the eight-team field.

It includes four teams that have made the Final Four in the past two seasons.

North Carolina beat Oregon in the 2017 Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, and then beat Gonzaga in the title game two days later to claim the program's sixth NCAA title.

Michigan reached last year's final before losing to Villanova.

___

4:45 p.m.

Virginia's De'Andre Hunter is this year's most valuable player at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Hunter headlined the all-tournament team after helping the fourth-ranked Cavaliers win three games in three days. He had 20 points in Friday's 53-46 win against No. 25 Wisconsin.

Hunter averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting nearly 62 percent in the Bahamas.

Virginia's Ty Jerome, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and D'Mitrik Trice, and Oklahoma's Christian James rounded out the five-man all-tournament team.

___

3:45 p.m.

De'Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.

But the Cavs' usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm's distance.

Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.

___

1:30 p.m.

Christian James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat Dayton 65-54 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jamuni McNeace added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (5-1), who rebounded from a semifinal loss to Wisconsin to earn their second win in the Bahamas. Miles Reynolds also went 6 for 6 at the line in the final 34 seconds to keep the Sooners in control late.

Oklahoma led 9-0 and 26-12 in this one, only to squander the lead and fall behind 41-34 when the Flyers opened the second half on a 13-0 run. But Oklahoma regrouped, and James hit a pair of big 3-pointers and a driving layup during one key sequence in the final 5 minutes.

Jalen Crutcher scored 14 points for Dayton (4-2), which shot just 32 percent for the game.

___

1:45 a.m.

Fourth-ranked Virginia and No. 25 Wisconsin will meet for the championship on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Cavaliers and Badgers headline the four-game schedule Friday. The list includes Oklahoma meeting Dayton for third place, Butler playing Florida in the fifth-place game and Stanford meeting Middle Tennessee in the seventh-place game.

There have been multiple records broken in the first two days of the tournament. Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers set the Atlantis record with nine blocked shots in the first-round win against Stanford.

On Thursday, Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice hit a tournament-record seven 3-pointers. Butler's Sean McDermott tied that record in the day's final game, while Butler hit an Atlantis-record 16 3-pointers in the win against Middle Tennessee in the consolation bracket.

___

