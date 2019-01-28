The Latest: Rams beat Patriots in 'Madden 19' simulation

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff gets off the team charter as they arrive at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff gets off the team charter as they arrive at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Rams beat Patriots in 'Madden 19' simulation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta (all times EST):

12:20 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams are a slight underdog against the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl.

But EA Sports begs to differ.

In the video game maker's simulation of the NFL's championship game on "Madden NFL 19," the Rams defeated the Patriots 30-27. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the Most Valuable Player for his four-sack performance.

Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 17-3 halftime lead, but the Rams rallied in the second half and won the game on Todd Gurley's 5-yard touchdown run.

___

11:25 a.m.

The NFL is launching a yearlong celebration for its centennial season.

The campaign, "NFL100", will kick off during the Super Bowl with "The 100-Year Game," a commercial to air during Sunday's broadcast on CBS. It will pay tribute to the moments, players and images from around the league. The spot will include more than 40 current and former NFL players, including 19 Hall of Famers.

The events begin during the draft in April in Nashville, Tennessee, and will build leading up to the first game of the 100th season in the fall. The NFL100 celebration will last throughout the season and will culminate at next season's Super Bowl in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL