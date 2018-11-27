The Latest: North Carolina has 5-year deal with Mack Brown

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 1995, file photo, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hoists the trophy in the air as he's surrounded by players Eric Thomas(38) and Marcus Wall (14) after they defeated Arkansas 20-10 in the Carquest Bowl NCAA college football game in Miami. Two people with knowledge of the situation say North Carolina is negotiating with Mack Brown on a deal to return to Chapel Hill as its next football coach. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, because the school hasn’t publicly commented on its coaching search. One of the people says that the deal is being finalized. less FILE - In this Dec. 30, 1995, file photo, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hoists the trophy in the air as he's surrounded by players Eric Thomas(38) and Marcus Wall (14) after they defeated Arkansas 20-10 ... more Photo: HANS DERYK, AP Photo: HANS DERYK, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: North Carolina has 5-year deal with Mack Brown 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina's hiring of Mack Brown for a second stint as Tar Heels football coach (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

North Carolina has agreed to a five-year deal with Mack Brown that will pay him $3.5 million annually in his second stint with the Tar Heels.

The school released terms of the deal shortly before its news conference with Brown, athletic director Bubba Cunningham and chancellor Carol Folt.

The deal includes a base salary of $750,000 and supplemental compensation of $2 million a year. There's an additional $200,000 per year tied to apparel maker Nike and $500,000 annually with Learfield for multimedia obligations.

Brown will also receive $50,000 annually for expenses.

___

9:20 p.m.

Mack Brown is North Carolina's new football coach in a second stint with the Tar Heels.

The school officially announced the move in a news release Tuesday morning. Financial and contract terms were not immediately available, though the school has scheduled a news conference for later Tuesday with Brown, athletic director Bubba Cunningham and Chancellor Carol Folt.

Brown replaces Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after seven seasons.

The 67-year-old Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97, with his last two teams finishing in the top 10 nationally. He went on to spend 16 seasons at Texas, where he won the national championship for 2005.

Brown left Texas in 2013 and has been working in broadcasting in recent years.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25