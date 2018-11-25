The Latest: Fresno St. beats Hawaii at Wooden Legacy

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Wooden Legacy (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Deshon Taylor scored 20 points to lead Fresno State to a 79-64 victory over Hawaii to finish third in the Wooden Legacy.

The Bulldogs made 11 of 20 from 3-point range (55 percent), with Sam Bittner and Braxton Huggins making three 3s each.

Fresno State was impressive all tournament, having won two of three games. Its only blemish was a heartbreaking loss to Miami in the semifinals on a last-second put-back dunk.

The Bulldogs (3-2) return to Fresno having played well in three consecutive games. Fresno State went on a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 59-43 and take control.

Jack Purchase scored 14 points and Zigmars Raimo added 13 for Hawaii (4-3), which beat Utah on Thursday and lost Friday to Seton Hall.

Hawaii cut the lead to five points at 45-40 on layup by Raimo early in the second half but that's as close as Hawaii would get.

Vic Law scored 19 points and Dererk Pardon added 15 — without missing a shot from the field — as Northwestern beat Utah 79-57 Sunday in the Wooden Legacy's fifth-place game.

Four players scored in double figures for Northwestern (5-1), which added a victory against a Pac-12 team to its resume.

The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers, including the first career 3 by senior Pardon.

Pardon was accurate all tournament as he made 12 of his 14 shots. He didn't miss any of his four shots against La Salle on Friday and was 5-for-5 shooting against Utah. He was just 4 for 7 from the free-throw line Sunday, however.

Utah (3-3) lost its first-round game to Hawaii, then lost to Grand Canyon Friday. The Utes played sloppy basketball and had 21 turnovers against Northwestern.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 15 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.