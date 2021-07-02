The Latest: Djokovic plays Kudla on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021.Alastair Grant/AP WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local): 11 a.m. Novak Djokovic will have to play his third-round match away from Centre Court in order to make room for two British men. The top-ranked Serb will face American qualifier Denis Kudla on No. 1 Court as he tries to maintain his bid for a third straight Wimbledon title, and sixth overall. Tournament organizers have placed 22nd-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain on Centre Court instead. Evans will take on Sebastian Korda of the United States before two-time champion Andy Murray plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov. In the women's draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces Maria Osorio Serrano and former French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Irina-Camelia Begu. ___ More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports More for youSportsAlyssa Naeher, U.S. women's soccer team top Mexico in...By Michael FornabaioSportsHartford man charged with sexual assault removed as coach...By Sean Patrick Bowley