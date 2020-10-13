The Latest: Coronavirus hits Giro d'Italia cycling race

Recommended Video:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

One entire team and another overall contender have withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia following a series of positive tests for the coronavirus.

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew before Stage 10 after four of its staff members tested positive. That came after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.

All riders and team staff members were tested over the last 48 hours coinciding with Monday’s rest day with a total of 571 tests performed.

Team Jumbo-Visma announced that Steven Kruijswijk came back positive and was withdrawn. He stood 11th overall. Kruijswijk was 1 minute, 24 seconds behind race leader João Almeida.

An unnamed Team Sunweb rider also tested positive.

___

Britain's Simon Yates, second from right, pedals during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race from Enna to Etna, Sicily, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Overall contender Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for the coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team announced before the eighth stage, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) less Britain's Simon Yates, second from right, pedals during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race from Enna to Etna, Sicily, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Overall contender Simon Yates has ... more Photo: Marco Alpozzi, AP Photo: Marco Alpozzi, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Coronavirus hits Giro d'Italia cycling race 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports