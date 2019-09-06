The Latest: Colombians win men's doubles at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Top-seed Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombian men's team to win the doubles title at the U.S. Open, defeating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 7-5 in the final Friday.

Cabal and Farah were already the first men's doubles pairing from Colombia to win a Grand Slam trophy and to be ranked No. 1 after they won Wimbledon this year. They followed their Wimbledon championship with another strong run through the U.S. Open and won their fifth doubles title of the season.

They became the sixth team to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year in the Open era.

Cabal and Farah celebrated Friday a year after they were knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champs Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.

___

Robert Farah, right, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, both of Colombia, talk during the final doubles match against Marcel Granollers, of Spain, and Horacio Zeballos at the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in New York. less Robert Farah, right, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, both of Colombia, talk during the final doubles match against Marcel Granollers, of Spain, and Horacio Zeballos at the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. ... more Photo: Sarah Stier, AP Photo: Sarah Stier, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close The Latest: Colombians win men's doubles at US Open 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

2:50 a.m.

Rafael Nadal has been gaining on Roger Federer in the Grand Slam title standings and has a chance to add to his total at the U.S. Open.

Nadal will try to move closer to a fourth championship at Flushing Meadows and 19th major overall when he meets No. 24 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semifinals Friday. Federer holds the men's record of 20 majors.

The other semifinal will be No. 5 Daniil Medvedev against 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated Federer in the quarterfinals.

Dimitrov is the lowest-ranked U.S. Open semifinalist since 1991. Berrettini, Medvedev and Dimitrov all are trying to reach their first Grand Slam final.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports