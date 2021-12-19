The Latest: Panthers K Gonzalez out after pregame injury

The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

12:30 p.m.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was ruled out after he appeared to hurt his groin during pregame warmups.

Gonzalez was attempting a kick from the 20 when he grabbed at the inside of his leg and fell to the turf. He required help from a teammate and team officials to make his way up the tunnel.

Punter Lachlan Edwards came out shortly afterward and began practicing kickoffs.

Gonzalez has hit 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and each of his past 17. His most recent miss was a 54-yarder in a 36-28 loss at Dallas on Oct. 3.

___

12 p.m.

Cleveland is getting at least one key piece back for Monday’s game against Las Vegas — starting right guard Wyatt Teller is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Teller was one of 12 Browns starters to go on the list over the past few days.

The Browns game against the Raiders was moved by the NFL from Friday to Monday following a major outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns are scheduled to start a critical game for their playoff hopes with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens after both Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, tested positive.

The Browns also put defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID-19 list. He tested positive on Friday and could miss Monday’s game.

___

