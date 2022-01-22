The Latest: Barty, Nadal on court on Day 7 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):

Play has started on Day 7 at the Australian Open and the temperature is expected to top 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) as the fourth round begins.

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys faces a tough encounter with eighth-seed Spaniard Paola Badosa in the first of the fourth-round matches on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Later, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, while No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces a tricky match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Other matches include No. 7 Matteo Berrettini against Pablo Carreno Busta, and No.17 Gael Monfils meeting Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pergula faces fifth-seed Maria Sakkari.

