The Latest: Power crashes during race at Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the IndyCar race at Portland International Raceway (all times local):

1 p.m.

Will Power has crashed during the IndyCar race at Portland International Raceway.

Power went off the course and crashed into a tire barrier right after making a pit stop. He was battling a mechanical issue the entire race and lost the lead eight laps in when his car seemed to stall.

Power is one of four drivers still racing for the IndyCar championship. The crash ensured he'll have the worst day of the four contenders.

Points leader Scott Dixon also had troubles. He was in a crash on the first lap and was later penalized for speeding on pit road.

12:20

A mechanical problem has cost Will Power the lead at Portland International Raceway.

Power started from the pole and was out front just eight laps into the race when his car suddenly slowed. Alexander Rossi cruised past Power for the lead, and Power slid all the way back to 11th before his car was running correctly.

Power is still mathematically in the race for the IndyCar championship. He started Sunday third in the standings.

Points leader Scott Dixon was involved in an opening-lap accident that dropped him to 21st in the field.

Rossi is second in the standings and has won two of the last three IndyCar races.

12:05 p.m.

Marco Andretti's car flipped upside down in a crash on the first lap of the IndyCar race at Portland International Raceway.

The accident began moments after the start in an accordion-effect collision. Andretti's car launched over top of at least two others and landed cockpit side in the dirt.

IndyCar's medical team was able to flip Andretti's car and he climbed from it on his own.

Also involved in the accident was championship points leader Scott Dixon. He was able to drive away after his car was pushed into a runoff section of the track.

IndyCar is racing at Portland for the first time since 2007.

12 p.m.

Will Power will lead IndyCar's return to Portland International Raceway as the pole-sitter for the race.

Portland hosted open-wheel racing for 24 years but has not had an event since 2007. Fans lined up by the hundreds at the main gate long before it opened for the first major event in 11 years.

IndyCar has a tight four-man championship race and three of the contenders start in the top three slots Sunday. Power, defending series champion Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi start 1-2-3. Series points leader Scott Dixon starts 11th.

Dixon holds a 26-point lead over Rossi in Dixon's bid to win a fifth IndyCar title. The season concludes Sept. 16 at Sonoma, California, with a race worth double points.

