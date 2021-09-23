The Americans prepare for the 'big one' at home Ryder Cup DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 6:23 p.m.
1 of15 Team USA's Xander Schauffele hits to the third green during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Team USA's Tony Finau gestures on the sixth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Team USA's Tony Finau hits a drive on the 14th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Team USA's Brooks Koepka hits on the fifth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15 Team Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick hits on the sixth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Team Europe's Jon Rahm watches his drive on the fourth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Team Europe's Viktor Hovland and Team Europe's Paul Casey have some fun on the ninth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood and Team Europe's Paul Casey watch the drive of Team Europe's Viktor Hovland during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15 A fan waits for the start of the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Team USA's Jordan Spieth throws a ball to a fan on the ninth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau putts on the ninth green during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Fans cheer during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Americans are running out of excuses in the Ryder Cup.
They bring another loaded team to Whistling Straits, 11 of them among the top 16 players in the world. Not only is it a home game, the travel restrictions because of COVID-19 make this crowd even more one-sided than Lambeau Field.