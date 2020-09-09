Texas ends 6-game skid 7-1 over Angels, who had won 5 in row

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 win Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row.

Lynn (5-2), the first major league pitcher to make 10 starts this season, struck out six, walked two and limited the Angels to one run on four hits. The right-hander had lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) — more than he had allowed combined his first seven starts.

Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with a solo shot in the second. They went ahead 3-0 with two unearned runs in the fourth on second baseman Matt Thaiss' two-out error.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Heaney had won his last two starts and had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings before Andrus went deep. The lefty also gave up five runs (over 3 2-3 innings) in his first start at the Rangers' new ballpark on Aug. 9.

Texas Rangers' Nick Solak hits a single off Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Heaney during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Jared Walsh led off the fifth with a homer for the only Angels run.

Isiah-Kiner Falefa had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Nick Solak immediately added another for Texas for a 6-1 lead. Kiner-Falefa had a single in the first that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LF Justin Upton left the game after getting hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the fourth inning. The Angels said after the game that X-rays were negative and he was considered day to day. ... INF David Fletcher (left ankle sprain) missed his eighth game, but could come off the injured list as early as Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon says Fletcher is getting close. “I haven't heard of any setbacks,” Maddon said. ... INF Franklin Barreto (left shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Rangers: DH/OF Shin-Soo Choo was out of the lineup with a sprained right wrist. He got hurt on a headfirst slide into the plate Monday. Manager Chris Woodward said Choo was “pretty sore” and could go on the injured list if he's not going to be available to play within a couple of days.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Kyle Cody (0-1, 0.00 ERA) makes his second career start, while Julio Theran (0-2, 7.94) goes for the Angels.

