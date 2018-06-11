Photo: Brad Tollefson, AP
Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock walks back to the dugout during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Duke, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) less
Texas Tech's Michael Davis (3) tags out Duke's Jimmy Herron (30) as he slides into second base during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Monday, June 11, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) less
Texas Tech's Michael Davis (3) celebrates after hitting a home run during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Duke, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) less
Duke's Chase Cheek (43) catches a fly ball during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Texas Tech, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) less
Texas Tech's Gabe Holt (2) slides into second base past Duke's Max Miller (5) during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Monday, June 11, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) less
Duke's Zack Kone (2) tags out Texas Tech's Gabe Holt (2) as he slides into second base during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Monday, June 11, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) less
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Gabe Holt, Michael Davis and Brian Klein all homered for Texas Tech, which is going to the College World Series for the third time in five seasons after beating Duke 6-2 on Monday.
The Red Raiders (44-18) went ahead to stay when Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie in the deciding game of the best-of-three NCAA super regional.
Jimmy Herron had three hits and both RBIs for Duke (45-18).
Ty Harpenau (7-2) allowed one run while working three innings in relief for Texas Tech, striking out three and walking one. Dylan Dusek took over with a runner on and no outs in the ninth and finished for his first save.
Matt Dockman (0-1), the third of six Duke pitchers, gave up hits to the only two batters he faced, including Davis' 12th home run of the season.