Texas Southern defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-85 in CIT

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jeremy Combs had 27 points and 17 rebounds as Texas Southern defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-85 in the CIT second round on Monday night.

Tyrik Armstrong had 16 points, seven assists and four steals for Texas Southern (23-13), which tied a school record for most wins in a season. John Jones added 12 points. Devocio Butler had 11 points for the road team.

After falling behind 41-36 at the half, Texas Southern outscored Texas Rio Grande Valley 58-44 in the second half to earn the victory. The Tigers' 58 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Tyson Smith had 18 points for the Vaqueros (20-17). Terry Winn III added 17 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Jordan Jackson had 15 points.

___

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com