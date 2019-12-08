Texas Football magazine’s high school playoff pairings
Texas high school football playoff pairings, as compiled Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com:
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Duncanville (14-0) vs Rockwall (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Spring Westfield (13-1), TBD
State Semifinals
Katy Taylor (9-5) vs Austin Westlake (13-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Denton Ryan (14-0) vs Frisco Lone Star (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Alvin Shadow Creek (14-0) vs San Antonio Wagner (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Lubbock Cooper (13-1) vs Aledo (13-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Fort Bend Marshall (13-1) vs Boerne Champion (13-1), TBD
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Springtown (13-1) vs Waco La Vega (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Carthage (14-0) vs Lampasas (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Midland Greenwood (14-0) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
State Semifinals
Silsbee (9-4) vs Wimberley (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Brock (12-2) vs Pottsboro (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Grandview (13-1) vs Columbus (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Canadian (14-0) vs Gunter (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Omaha Pewitt (13-1) vs East Bernard (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Post (14-0) vs Valley View (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium
San Augustine (13-0) vs Refugio (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Stratford (13-1) vs Hamlin (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Plainview’s Sherwood Memorial Stadium
Mart (11-3) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
McLean (13-1) vs. Blum (12-2), 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Motley County (11-3) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium