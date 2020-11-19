Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Nov. 18 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 0.72' low. Largemouth bass are fair on skirted jigs, spinners, and jerk baits near boat docks, creeks, inlets, and rocky shorelines. There is an early morning bite with topwaters, chuggers, and poppers on rocky points and grass beds. Sunfish are good on earthworms and live crickets along ledges, boat docks, and brush. Catfish are good punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees. Largemouth bass are good fishing creeks ledges, shorelines with timber and shallow brush on bladed spinners, medium crankbaits, brown or orange craws, and jerk baits. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and earthworms.

BELTON: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 65 degrees; 0.72' low. Black bass are good near rocky shorelines, creeks, and brushy outcrops on spinnerbaits, jigs, and topwater plugs. White bass are excellent on the main lake flats, humps, and drop-offs with slabs, jerk baits, and swim baits in 20-35’. Hybrid stripers are fair with live bait in the main lake from 18-35’. Topwater plugs, crankbaits, and swimbaits are effective with surfacing schools of hybrids and white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are fair on punch bait.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.43' low. Largemouth bass are fair with skirted jigs and spinners in 3-12’ near creeks, rocky shorelines, and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and timber near a creek channel. White bass and hybrids are good on jigging spoons and slabs in the main lake near humps, ridges, and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 6-20’ near baited areas.

BUCHANAN: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 62-66 degrees; 5.87' low. Largemouth bass are good with skirted jigs, pumpkin craws, bladed spinners, and shad or perch imitating crankbaits points, rock ledges, and the rocky shorelines. Striped bass are good along the river channel with live bait in 25-35’. White bass are excellent on slabs near drop-offs, humps, and flats. Use sonar to locate schools of baitfish and feeding fish. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-28’ fishing timber and brush piles. Channel catfish are good on punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait. Blue cats are good on cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 63 degrees; 4.64' low. Striper fishing is excellent along the river channel with live bait. White bass are excellent on humps, flats, and ridges with slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, skirted jigs, and plastic finesse worms near docks, timber, and rock piles. Smallmouth bass are good on swimbaits and small cranks in 3-12’ along rock ledges and steep rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with prepared baits and cut bait. Crappie are good with live minnows near brush piles and timber near a creek or drop off in 12-25’.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, spinners, and finesse worms on rocky points, grassy shorelines, and brushy coves. Sunfish are good on earthworms and live crickets around bank ledges and brush. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait near baited areas.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.14' low. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, spinnerbaits, and flipping baits in 4-12’ near boathouses, submerged timber, and rock ledges. Crappie fishing is fair around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good with cut bait or punch bait. White bass are good using slabs and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait along the main lake channel in 20-35'. Watch for birds diving on feeding schools.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.56' low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, spinners, and jigs near points, creeks, and tree stumps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near a drop off in 14-24’. White bass are good on slabs in 15-30’ near main lake humps, flats, and drop-offs. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms. Yellow cats are fair on live perch and goldfish.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 0.84' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic craws, crankbaits, and skirted jigs along ledges with timber or brush, creek channels, and off rocky shorelines. White bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs near flats, drop-offs, and ledges in the main lake in 15-30’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait or shrimp.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.62' low. Black bass are fair on plastic finesse worms and square billed crankbaits near docks, brush, creeks, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and docks. White bass are fair over main lake points, flats, drop-offs, and humps in 15-35’ with white or chartreuse slabs. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait in 8-15’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water clear; 66 degrees; 0.51' low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around the marina, brush piles, and standing timber in 12-25’. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait. White bass are fair on slabs and swimbaits in 15-30’. Black bass are good with crankbaits, skirted jigs, and spinners near docks, brush piles, and timber.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.38' low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged worms, skirted jigs, and crankbaits in submerged brush, creeks, and sloping shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and slabs in the main lake around 22-35’. Crappie are good with minnows in 14-28’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on shrimp and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.24' low. White bass and hybrids are good with live bait, slabs, and jigging spoons in 25-35’ on main lake flats, slopes, ridges, and humps. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs in brush piles and flooded timber in 14-25’. Catfish are good with shrimp and punch bait in 8-20’. Largemouth bass are good with wacky worms, crankbaits, and jerk baits near the creek mouths, drop-offs, rocky shorelines, and roadbeds.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 2.03' high. Black bass are good on silver bladed spinners, skirted jigs, jerk baits, and tubes. Work brush piles, rock bluffs, and points Smallmouth bass are good with small crankbaits and jigs near rocky banks, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs off main lake ridges, humps, drop-offs, and along the dam. Catfish are good with chicken liver or punch bait. Blue cats are good with cut bait or live bait near brush piles.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 21.43' low. Largemouth bass are good with chatter baits, swimbaits, and black and white skirted jigs near boat docks, rock ledges, and points. White bass are good with slabs working main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps. Trolling is effective with swimbaits. Striper action along the main river channel is fair with live bait. Watch for bird activity to indicate feeding schools near the surface. Crappie are fair on minnows in 15-25’ near docks, brush piles, and rock ledges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared baits in 10-20’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs and chatter baits near creeks, points, and brushy shorelines. Hybrid stripers are fair with live shad. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-24’ near brush piles or timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and shrimp. Sunfish are good on worms and crickets.

WACO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 1.19' low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, jerk baits, and crankbaits near the creeks, brush, rocky shorelines, and coves. Crappie are good on minnows fishing brush piles around 13-20’. Sunfish are good on cutworms or live crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 64 degrees; 2.38' low. Black bass are fair on rocky points, creeks ledges, timber and weed beds on jerk baits, shad like crankbaits and jigs. Topwater plugs are working early in shallow areas where shad is present. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are good with live shad along the main lake river channel edges in 15-35’. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 14-25’ timber near creek channels and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 4.36' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners on points, shorelines, and submerged brush. Crappie are fair near boat docks and timber on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on punch baits and shrimp in 6 -18’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.23' high. Largemouth bass are good on perch like crankbaits, spinners, and jigs working the creeks, brush piles, and brushy shorelines. Crappie are good with minnows and small jigs in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 4.27' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing crankbaits, skirted jigs, and jerk baits near rocky shorelines, roadbeds, and brush. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fishing structure and brush piles in 12-25’. Hybrid striped bass are fair with live bait. White bass are good with white or chartreuse slabs and jigging spoons on the flats, channels, and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are fair with punch bait over baited areas.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.82' low. Black bass are good on shad like crankbaits, bladed spinners, and poppers in 6-18’ near brush, rocks, and boat docks. Crappie are good on small minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25' near baited holes.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 3.43' low. Black bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and jerk baits in 3-12’ fishing docks, main lake points near timber, shorelines, and points. There is an early topwater bite on the points and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs, fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are good on white slabs on main lake ridges, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait. Catfish are fair on cut bait, shrimp, and prepared bait in 8-20’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.35' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water, working jerk baits, spinners, and jigs in 3-5’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are good on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.65' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs, skirted jigs, small crankbaits, and jerk baits early on creeks, rocky points, boat docks, and retainer walls. Fish shaky heads, skirted jigs, and square billed crankbaits near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive as well. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28’. Catfish are fair in 6-18’ with cut bait.

COOPER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.97' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, shad like crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 2-15’. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20-35’ with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait 8-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 1.67' low. Black bass are useful fishing jigs, wacky worms, and medium crankbaits near boat docks and brush piles. White bass are good with slabs fishing humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows between 15-25’ working docks, submerged brush, and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait.

FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.14' low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, crankbaits, and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs, small swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25’ in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8-24’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.93' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, skirted jigs, and jerk baits in timber and near docks, brushy points, rocky shorelines, and creek channels. Crappie are good on minnows and shad colored jigs in channel bends, brush piles, and under deeper boat docks. White bass are good on white slabs and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are fair on live bait in 20-35’. Catfish are fair on cut shad, punch bait, and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.50' low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, finesse worms and crankbaits near brush piles, standing timber edges, and rocky shorelines. White bass are useful in 20-35’ with slabs and swimbaits near main lake humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are fair on punch bait and shrimp.

JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.08' low. Largemouth bass are good with red or brown Texas-rigged plastic worms, white spinners, and crankbaits near docks, rip-rap, brush and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad, earthworms, and punch bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 1.37' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing shad like crankbaits, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners along channel ledges, vegetation edges, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good near brush piles and timber on minnows in 15-28’. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and chicken liver.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.15' low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and jerk baits in 8-24’. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good with cut bait or live bait.

LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.85' low. Crappie are excellent on minnows or jigs fishing 12-24’ over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30’ bouncing slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on jerk baits and jigs in 8-24’. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 14-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.65' low. Black bass are good fishing points, coves, and standing timber with the Senkos, jerk baits, shad like swimbaits, spinners, and bladed jigs. White bass are excellent on white bouncing slabs and jigging spoons in 20-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Swimbaits and chrome slabs are effective with this topwater action Crappie are very good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, bridges, and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and punch bait.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 2.74' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, spinners, shad like crankbaits, and finesse worms in 8-18’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-28’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.33' low. Largemouth bass are fair working craws, jigs, and medium crankbaits near boat docks, creeks, and rocky areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.16' low. Largemouth bass are fair on points, flats, brushy or rocky shorelines with Texas-rigged plastic worms or craws, crankbaits, and skirted jigs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near boat docks and brush piles in 14-28’. White bass are fair on slabs near main lake ridges, drop-offs, and flats. Hybrid bass are good on live shad in 20-35’. Catfish are good on shrimp and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 1.77' low. Largemouth bass are fair on shad like crankbaits, white spinners, and jerk baits in timber, near banks, creeks, and drop-offs. White bass are good fishing slabs and white jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps, and points in 15-28’. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles, and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25’.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.79' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, jerk baits, and spinners in 3-15’ near points, timber, rip rap, and creeks. White bass are plentiful in 15-35’ on slabs near main lake points, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and small jigs in brush piles between 18-28’. Catfish are good on earthworms, punch bait, and cut bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 1.26' low. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, jerk baits, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners. Fish near boat docks, points, creeks, and submerged brush. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and jigging spoons on flats and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings, timber, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets near boat docks, shallow brush, and rocky shorelines.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.38' high. Catfishing is good in baited areas with shrimp, punch bait, and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is good around structure on jerk baits, bladed spinners, and perch like crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.16' low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in 13-28’ near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6-18’.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 63-67 degrees; 1.48' low. Catfish are excellent on live bait, punch bait, and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on crankbaits, finesse worms, football jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.

TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 1.69' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live shad and slabs. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic worms, bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 2-12’. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges, and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 66 degrees; 0.20' low. Black bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms, skirted jigs, swimbaits, and crankbaits fishing docks, shorelines, and creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30’ on slabs.

WEATHERFORD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 1.65' low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits, and pumpkin craws near rocky shorelines and points, fallen timber, and brush. White bass are good in 20-35’ with slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, marinas, and submerged cover. Catfish are good on punch bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 2.14' low. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, flutter spoons, and swimbaits working creek mouths, shorelines, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing brush piles, timber that lines a creek channel and under docks. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, and shrimp.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 3.67' high. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, crankbaits, and spinners along creek channels, timber, and points. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near structure and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait and live bait.

SOUTH AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 43.67’ low. This time of year, we start seeing surface activity, and the strategy changes day-to-day based on day with quickly changing conditions. Black bass are good working some deep structures like brush and points near the dam on square billed crankbaits, topwater in shallow structures, and Carolina rigged weighted worms. White bass are good feeding mid-lake and deep cove mouths. Catfish are fair on shrimp, chicken livers, and stinkbait dough balls, still more in the river than the main lake. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 68-71 degrees. Red drum remain slow with some mild activity. Black bass are good with vegetations early on topwater, but overall the afternoon is when you want to be fishing. The rip rap is best for big bass with crankbaits and large weighted worms. Hybrid striped bass are good with spoons and rattle traps, finding schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70-72 degrees; 21.69’ low. Largemouth bass are good in creek channels, on steep rock drops, and shallow brush above 14 feet. Fish with crankbaits, worms, rattle traps, and spinners. White bass are fair on small crankbaits and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good over brush, and you might even catch some bass. Catfish are fair with live bait and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 6.73’ low. Largemouth bass are good fishing creeks and vegetation exclusively. Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and topwater, along with the occasional crankbait, get it done. Crappie are good on jigs in creeks and under docks switching to minnows at night. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: GOOD. Water lightly stained north and clear south; 73 degrees; 38.00’ low. Those that have been fishing are expecting conditions to be same day today, and it’s just inconsistent this time of year. Black bass are fair to good with more shallow fishing, but the overall consistent spot, especially for big bass, has been the dam. Early you can catch fish right up on the rocks with spinnerbaits and square billed crankbait. As the sun gets up a bit, I would throw a Senko or a worm of some type, lightly weighted, and fish it gently down the slope. White bass are good heading to the top of the lake soon, and some have already gone. Crappie are excellent in brush, and people have been catching a decent amount of black bass while crappie fishing. Catfish are excellent at hitting coves at their deepest and using live bait and really stinky bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 29.30’ low. Black bass are good fishing drops, rocks, and brush on worms, crankbait, and spinners. White bass are good with Alabama Rigs mid-lake and deep laydowns. Striped bass are fair trolling live bait mid-lake. Crappie are fair over brush on jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: GOOD. Water stained; 74 degrees; 1.15’ low. Largemouth bass are good. Continue to work large structure, vegetation with some activity on the gravel bars near creek mouths. Topwater, worms, spinners, and crankbaits are good. Crappie are as good as they get with larger brush with jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees. Red drum are slow and will most likely not be active till early spring. Largemouth bass are good with some deep water dam fishing helping fill the boat, rip rap, and vegetation still holding fish. Topwater is good within vegetation, worms, spinners, and crankbaits are better in deeper water. Stripers are fair, starting to follow birds and looking aggressively around points and mid-lake. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees; 0.52’ low. Black bass are good in afternoons with some worms and spinners around vegetation. Use crankbait deeper in creek channels. Crappie are good on jigs in areas of vegetative cover. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets under docks. Catfish are good day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 63 degrees; 2.00’ low. Black bass are great with worms, spinners, topwater, and occasional live bait. Catch your numbers below docks and marinas and fish deep structure for bigger fish. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows seeking docks on points. Hybrid striped bass are fair using rattle traps and smaller crankbait following baitfish. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and dough balls. Sunfish are fair with live worms, crickets, and power bait pellets.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 65 degrees. Largemouth bass are good in standing timber and northern creeks. Worms produce all day, every day. If you need to attract attention, use spinners, crankbaits, and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows with mildly slower activity understructure. Catfish are fair on live bait, along with some dough pellets getting deeper every day. Sunfish are fair on cutworms near the bank and in structures.

HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 0.09’ low. Black bass are good with multiple catches between 2-6 lbs working brush and some structure movements. Use boat equipment to identify some fallen timber with worms and spinners. Crappie are good around marinas and at night on the pier on minnows. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls with trot making a comeback with live bait.

LIVINGSTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 0.32’ low. Black bass are good in the proximity of creeks and with fish attractors working shallow to deep. Creek structures out into the lake continue to hold the active bass on worms, spinners, and crankbaits. Striped bass are good fishing shad trolling mid-lake. Crappie are good on jigs above brush and deeper in creeks with calmer water. White bass are good near attractors in deeper spots. Catfish are fair on live baits and stinkbait in the main river channel.

NACONICHE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 68-71 degrees; Largemouth bass are good staying shallow in less than 10'. Creeks, vegetation, timber, and some laydowns have held bass with crankbaits, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs on stumps and creeks. Sunfish are fair on power bait and cutworms at night under lights. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 69 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on sunny days with calm winds working hydrilla and brush. Tacklebox should include worms, crankbait, topwater, and spinners above brush, and the lakeside of hydrilla. Sunfish are fair on cutworms and crickets fishing under vegetation.

SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees; 4.25’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners working drops, creeks, and timber. White bass are fair working points and deep brush below 24 feet. Crappie are fair on jigs in deep creek channels. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Mostly clear; 67-69 degrees; 4.05’ low. Black bass are good when moving to different habitats throughout the day, with big fish available all day long. Jigging spoons are good deep below 20' going down to 35, and Carolina rigged worms are good between 12-23' depth slow reeling. White bass are fair with a small increase in activity and catching them mainly deep. Crappie are excellent when fishing deep, around 20'. Primarily use minnows and occasionally jigs. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 55 degrees; 5.27’ low. Largemouth bass are fair around rocks, vegetation, and points. In stained water, the shallower catches will be on buzz baits, spinners, jigs, and worms. Sunfish are fair off the banks fishing vegetation with power bait pellets, nightcrawlers, and cutworms. Crappie are fair on jigs search rocks, cover, and brush. Catfish are good catching every day and night on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 56 degrees; 50.78’ low. Black bass are fair, keeping close to deep rocks and brush along with vegetation. Walleye are slow. Crappie are fair with jigs looking for shallow structure that has good water movement. White bass are excellent and aggressive mid-lake. Channel catfish are fair when fishing stink bait. Search deep waters.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 54 degrees; 0.24’ high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and worms in sunny calm water or deep structures. Crappie are good on jigs in timber and vegetation along with working some large structures. White bass are fair working points mid-lake and are caught while trolling mid-lake for hybrid stripers. Catfish are fair mid-depth in coves with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear; 60 degrees; 3.65’ low. Black bass are good when staying with timber, vegetation, rocks, and vegetation. Let’s add spinners along with plastic worms and crankbait. Crappie are good with jigs in timber along with lights at night off a dock. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.10’ low. Largemouth bass are good on rip rap, docks, and points with worms, spinners, and crankbait working long, slow casts. White bass are fair working rocky points with Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks and bridges. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and minnows.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Slightly stained. 59 degrees. 2.75’ low. Hybrid stripers are good on rattletraps, following baitfish into coves, or running around points. Largemouth bass are good still late on some shallow structures like docks with topwater and weighted worms. Work spinners and crankbait in timber and over brush. Crappie are fair on jigs in vegetation and coming out from large docks around 10 feet. Catfish are fair with stink bait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 1.69’ low. White bass are fair and on Alabama rigs over brush, below humps, and feeding areas. Black bass are fair fishing rocks with spinners, crankbaits, and worms. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing north structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 1.93’ low. Largemouth bass are good heading straight for the timber, island, or vegetation. Topwaters are a welcome lure along with crankbaits and worms. Crappie are good on jigs in creeks. Try hanging around the island as well. White bass are fair on small crankbaits moving out from creeks. Sunfish are always fair on worms. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees. 0.88’ low. Black bass are good with worms, spinners, and jigs, searching rocks and fish attractors a bit deeper. Crappie are good with jigs searching out further from structures as crappie search for food. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs working looking for deep points out of some wind. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 3.61’ low. Largemouth bass are good with some topwater activity near vegetation, and among timber, rocks search for the calmer spots on worms, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie are good slow reeling jigs in some portions of timber and vegetation. White bass are fair off points working fast reeling baits. Catfish are fair on trotlines, nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 41.39’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair off points, the rip rap, and standing vegetation with Texas-rigged worms, spinners, crankbaits, and jigs. Crappie are fair in many locations like creeks and rocks on jigs. White bass are good finding mid-lake cover. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 60 degrees; 13.14’ low. Black bass are good sticking to the fall and about to winter structures with drops and vegetation with worms and crankbait. Shallow bass are available most days but not the lunkers. Crappie remain consistently good on jigs around creeks. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair on points.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 61 degrees; 0.43’ low. Black bass are good with crankbaits and worms working rock banks and finding some brush close to mid-lake. White bass are good on Alabama rigs with points and working deep rocks. Crappie are good to fair with jigs when searching large structures. Striped bass are fair mid-lake trolling and are striking quickly. Catfish are good on cut shad, dough balls, and stinkbait, increasing at night over bobbers.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 59 degrees; 39.67’ low. Black bass are good working vegetation earlier in the day, rocks and drops later in the day. Crankbait, jigs, worms, and spinners continue to excel. White bass are fair when you find the spots on small spinners and Alabama rigs. Crappie are slow attracting attention, with minnows staying in water shallower than 10 feet. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait in deeper water.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 0.54’ high. Black bass are fair in varying depths prompting a cast and move strategy. Crankbait, spinners, worms, and jigs remain the best way to attract attention, hitting shallow above the surface vegetation and stumps plus rocks for deeper catches. Crappie are fair, still maneuvering under vegetation and staying above the brush. White bass remain fair with Alabama rigs fishing deep near the dam. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 62 degrees; 11.68’ low. Black bass are good, slowly working rocks, especially when you feel or spot activity. Live bait will attract activity inconspicuous areas. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows close to creeks and working drops. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs working off deep points and some aggressive feeding. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 24.75’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Largemouth bass are fair, mostly working worms as the lower water has created new hot spots over brush and working drops off points where you can find them. Crappie are fair, finding deep structure of vegetation and some rocks. Walleye are slow. Channel catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. 72 degrees. Water stained with visibility 2-3' in most areas around the lake, channel, and marsh. Speckled trout fishing is fair to good, with most fish coming from nearshore areas. Fish are scattered over mud shell bottoms as well as in deeper bayous. Best lures are jig and soft plastics in white, glow, or natural colors with limetreuse tails. Redfish are on the same pattern as the trout and are scattered along shorelines as well. Use the same lures for trout. The flounder run is still on in Sabine Pass Channel along drop-offs and anchorage basins. The best lures to use are live mud minnows or jigs and gulp lures.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 72 degrees. The speckled trout action is heating up. Bird activity is good. Speckled trout hit on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish is good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 72 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around the reefs or under the birds. Redfish are good in the marsh on shrimp. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead have been good along the rocks and piers on shrimp. The flounder are good along the Intracoastal Waterway spoils and drains.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 73 degrees. Bull reds and redfish are good around the dike on cut mullet. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on minnow around the dike. Black drum are fair on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 73 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline or under the bird. The shell reefs around the Intracoastal Waterway and San Luis Pass are great for redfish on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the ship channel on mullet.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 74 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the back lakes and marshes on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 74 degrees. Speckled trout has picked up with the favorable colder weather. They are caught on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, mainly in the flats. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is excellent on minnows.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 74 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Bird activity is good. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is good.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 72-73 degrees. Trout are excellent on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish continue to be very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 75 degrees. The bay and shorelines are good for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail. The bull redfish are plentiful around the jetties. Black drum are fair on crab around vegetation. Flounder are excellent on cut mullet around the jetties.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 71-72 degrees. Fish the surf, shorelines, or the Estes Flats for speckled trout, flounder, and redfish on shrimp around the shell reefs. Pods of bait are moving and migrating, so drift shorelines and the sloughs or the apex of the reefs that run perpendicular to that shoreline for good results.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 75 degrees. The north side of the bay has been excellent for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Speckled trout are in the sand flats. The back lakes still have lots of redfish and are best on shrimp on popping corks. Flounder are excellent around the docks and channel edges and are good on soft plastics or minnow. Black drum is good on crab or shrimp late in the afternoon.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 74-75 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater and live bait following the mullet runs, usually mid-morning. Flounder are excellent on jigs or minnow. Trout are hitting on chartreuse Gulp 4" twirl tail mullet.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Speckled trout in the flats in potholes on gulp under a popping cork, KWiggler ball tail in “Mansfield Margarita,” or topwater and spoons. The trout bite is very active! You will catch big numbers when you find them. Reds are shallow on the sand and mudflats using spoons, KWiggler willow, and paddle tail. Remember to keep what you want to eat and release the rest for another day.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Redfish have been good in the sand flats using fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Speckled trout and flounder are good on shrimp, artificials, or cut mullet. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 76 degrees. Speckled trout will be along the shoreline or in the grass flats and best shrimp under a cork. Redfish are also good on shrimp and will be around the shallow sand flats. Flounder is in the back marsh feeding around the drains. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp and are good around grass.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA: GOOD. 76 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are hitting in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through the pass or near the rocks on minnows. Sheepshead are slow.