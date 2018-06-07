Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for June 6 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water stained; 81-86 degrees; 0.79 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and Senkos. Sunfish are fair to good on cut nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

BASTROP: Water stained; 84-88 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon red soft plastics. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 2.00 feet low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are good on minnows and white riversides under lights at night. Crappie are good on minnows and white riversides. Channel and blue catfish are good on hot dogs, shrimp, Spam, and frozen shad. Yellow catfish are good on juglines baited with live perch.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 4.77 feet low. Black bass to 6 pounds are excellent on topwaters, crankbaits, and watermelon or green pumpkin soft plastics around docks and among rocks and brush in 6-8 feet. White bass are good on Li'l Fishies, trolling crankbaits in 10-12 feet, and on minnows and jigs off lighted docks at night. Crappie are good on minnows and white or shad tube jigs in 10-16 feet. Channel catfish to 8 pounds are good on cut shad. Blue catfish to 4 pounds are good on juglines baited with cut shad. Yellow catfish to 20 pounds are fair on trotlines baited with perch.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 2.85 feet low. Black bass are very good on Bleeding Shad Rat-L-Traps, white Terminator spinnerbaits, and weightless wacky rigged green pumpkin Whacky Sticks in creeks and pockets. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair trolling Shad Raps and jigging Tiny Traps. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on live bait and cut bait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 4.01 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters and flukes, and on root beer Baby Brush Hogs in bays. Striped bass are fair trolling Shad Raps. White bass are fair on Road Runners upriver. Smallmouth bass are fair on root beer grubs and Bleeding Shad Tiny Traps along main lake points. Crappie are good on crappie jigs and live minnows around submerged brush piles along break lines. Channel catfish are fair in the upper end of the lake. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on juglines and trotlines in creeks.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 80-84 degrees; 3.42 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon red soft plastic lizards, crankbaits, and electric blue worms. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are fair on live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits over grass. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and doughbait.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse soft plastics, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on shad colored Li'l Fishies. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and liver.

GRANGER: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies along shallow roadbeds. Crappie are very good on minnows over brush piles in 4-12 feet. Blue catfish are good on punchbait in 3-12 feet. Yellow catfish are very good on trotlines baited with live perch in the river.

LBJ: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.74 feet low. Black bass are good on perch colored topwaters, watermelon red flukes, and green pumpkin tubes along break lines of flats in 10-20 feet. Striped bass are fair on white striper jigs and Pirk Minnows. White bass are fair trolling Shad Raps and Tiny Traps. Crappie are good on minnows and blue crappie jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on live bait and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 80-84 degrees; 0.16 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon Rat-L-Traps and soft plastics. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on minnows off docks. Blue catfish are fair on trotlines and juglines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with perch and goldfish.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 79-83 degrees; 2.96 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are good on slabs and white striper jigs. White bass are good on minnows and shad colored crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are very good on shad. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 0.20 feet low. Black bass are fair on Rat-L-Traps and soft plastics. Hybrid striper are good on crawfish and silver spoons. White bass are good on crawfish and silver spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on punchbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 83-87 degrees; 4.74 feet low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastic worms, Rat-L-Traps, and crankbaits. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on chicken livers and hot dogs. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 16.47 feet low. Black bass are good on pumpkinseed Brush Hogs, chrome topwaters, and grubs in 5-15 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on chrome jigging spoons and white jigs in 5-20 feet. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on liver and stinkbait in 20-30 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits, Rat-L-Traps, and soft plastic worms. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 80-84 degrees; 1.80 feet low. Black bass are good on pumpkinseed Texas and Carolina rigged soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on white/green striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows, Charlie slabs, pet spoons, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and Li'l Fishies. Catfish are good on frozen shrimp and stinkbait.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.11 feet low. Black bass are good on weightless Flukes, white buzzbaits and Texas rigged worms. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BENBROOK: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.84 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwater poppers, Carolina rigged worms and deep crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged Flukes and black buzzbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained to stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.24 feet low. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits, hollow body frogs, buzzbaits and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are good on brush piles in 12-15 feet on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good along creek channel on cut bait.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 82-86 degrees: 1.33 feet low. Black bass are fair on white buzzbaits, topwater walking baits and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained to muddy; 84-89 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Black bass are good on shallow crankbaits, hollow body frogs and black buzzbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CEDAR CREEK: Water stained to lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, Yellow Magic topwaters and white buzzbaits. Crappie are good on minnows on docks with brush. Catfish are fair on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters.

COOPER: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Black bass are fair on swim jigs, weightless Flukes and Texas rigged worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 1.05 feet low. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, spinnerbaits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are fair on horny toads, Texas rigged creature baits, and weightless Senkos. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained to stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.86 feet low. Black bass are good on flutter spoons, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows near bridges. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait

GRAPEVINE: Water stained to lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.53 feet low. Black bass are good on shallow to medium crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and small white buzzbaits. White bass and hybrid bass are good on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

JOE POOL: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.27 feet low. Black bass are good on weightless Flukes, Carolina rigged creature baits and Texas rigged creature baits. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water stained; 84-88 degrees: 1.12 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and black buzzbaits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained; 83-87 degrees: 0.45 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, buzzbaits and horny toads. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, topwater poppers and shakyhead worms. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water stained; 86-92 degrees; 0.53 feet low. Black bass are fair on buzzbaits, weightless Flukes and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 2.65 feet low. Black bass are slow on weightless Flukes, hollow body frogs and Texas rigged craws on timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs Catfish are fair on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.33 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and black/blue jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.46 feet low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, topwater walking baits and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained: 82-86 degrees; 0.22 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwater poppers, weightless Flukes and football jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 82-87 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, squarebill crankbaits and white buzzbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.41 feet low. Black bass are good on black buzzbaits, hollow body frogs and Texas rigged creature baits in shallow brush and on docks. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.67 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, topwater walking baits and shallow crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs on docks. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.99 feet low. Black bass are fair on shakeyhead worms, weightless Flukes and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained to muddy; 83-88 degrees; 7.16 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, black buzzbaits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 29.57 feet low. Black bass are very good on Senkos, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, swimbaits, and soft plastic worms and lizards. Striped bass are fair on Red Fins. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on cheesebait. Yellow catfish are good on live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and dark soft plastics in reeds. Striped bass are fair on liver and perch off points near the pier. Redfish are good on perch, shad, and silver spoons. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp, cheesebait, cut bait, and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs near the crappie wall. Redfish are good on live perch, tilapia, and crawfish. Channel catfish are fair on liver, shrimp, cheesebait, and shad. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 26.37 feet low. Black bass are good on blue/white deep running crankbaits and watermelon Carolina rigged soft plastic worms and lizards. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are fair on live bait. Blue and yellow catfish are good on cheesebait in 5-10 feet.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 101 degrees at the hot water discharge, 85 degrees in main lake; 2.68 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics and spinnerbaits in 6-8 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs in 10-12 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with perch in 10-12 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water off color; 80-88 degrees; 2.19 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs and jigs. White bass are fair to good on Little Georges. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live shad.

FALCON: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 35.00 feet low. Black bass are good on deep running crankbaits and fair on Carolina rigged soft plastics. Striped bass are slow. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on cut bait and stinkbait in the river. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 79-86 degrees; 3.32 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on small swimbaits, Texas rig and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon red and pumpkinseed Texas and Carolina rigged soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are good on chartreuse striper jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, frozen shrimp, and nightcrawlers.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are good on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps, soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and white/blue tube jigs. Catfish are good on punchbait, bait shrimp, and liver.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.22 feet low. Black bass to 6 pounds are good on deep diving perch colored crankbaits. Crappie are very good on live minnows near the dam. Bream are good on live worms off piers and near the islands. Catfish are good on juglines baited with perch.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Blue catfish are fair on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.08 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon red Senkos, lizards, and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are fair on minnows and Charlie slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with liver and perch.

STEINHAGEN: 0.03 feet low. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 2.11 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse/white soft plastics. Striped bass are fair on white striper jigs. White bass are fair on silver spoons and slabs in the river. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait, cut bait, and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 78-89 degrees; 33.9 feet low. Black bass are fair on pearl shallow running crankbaits, Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 76 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and split shot rigged flukes. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live baitfish.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 78-87 degrees; 48.49 feet low. No reports on black bass. No reports of smallmouth bass or walleye. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in limited numbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake, stained up the river; 81-84 degrees main lake, 85 up the creeks; 6.17 feet low. Black bass are good on topwater Whopper Ploppers, Zara Spooks, 7-inch Power Worms and Senkos. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 79-85 degrees; 1.94 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters early, later switching to Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 17.2 feet low. After a period of drought, this lake caught water and boating is now allowed. However, it is not currently recommended for fishing due to severe golden alga blooms.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water off color; 79-87 degrees; 3.48 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters, medium running crankbaits, Texas rigs and weightless flukes. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around deeper structure. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 79-88 degrees; 4.15 feet low. Black bass are fair on Yellow Magics, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 78-87 degrees; 1.54 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters, Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 78-86 degrees; 12.03 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Carolina rigged Baby Brush Hogs, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 40.57 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Senkos, Texas rigs, shad pattern crankbaits and shakyheads. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are good on cut and live bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 78-87 degrees; 1.43 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to Carolina rigs, jigs, drop shot rigs, Texas rigs and crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around structure in 14-22 feet. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

SPENCE: 53.19 feet low. No report on black bass. No report on crappie. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait and nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to muddy; 80-87 degrees; 2.09 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Zara Spooks, Texas rigs, jigs and chatterbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and live minnows. White bass are fair on slabs. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 78-86 degrees; 25.92 feet low. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 23.11 feet low. Black bass are fair on Pop Rs early, later switching to Texas rigs and jigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are good on live bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on Gulps and shrimp.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on Down South Lures. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Sheepshead are good on live shrimp tight to the rocks. Offshore is good for red snapper and kingfish.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the deep reefs on Gamblers, Down South Lures and Bass Assassins. Trout, croaker, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on Bass Assassins, Gamblers and Lil' Johns. Redfish are good on live bait around the reefs.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse and plum Down South Lures and Lil' Johns in 6-8 feet of water. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout and redfish are fair to good on live bait over reefs and under birds. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Offshore is good for red snapper, kingfish and cobia.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on April Fool's Reef on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish are fair to good in Moses Lake on mullet and crabs.

FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp and MirrOlures. Sand trout, black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Offshore is good for red snapper and kingfish.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on shrimp and mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are good on topwaters and live shrimp against the shorelines. Trout are fair at Coon Island on shrimp.

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair to good in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on mullet on the Estes Flats.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Redfish are good on the flats with higher tides. Offshore is good for

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp. Trout are good in the surf when the wind allows.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters around rocks and grass. Trout are good at night in the Land Cut on live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on the flats on gold spoons and Gulps.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes with Gulps under a popping cork. Offshore is good for kingfish, red snapper and dolphin.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout and redfish are good in South Bay and while drifting flats with live shrimp and Gulps. Jack crevalle, redfish and trout are good at the jetty on live bait. Snook are fair to good while wading mud in South Bay. Offshore is good for kingfish, ling and red snapper.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp and in Airport Cove. Trout are good on the deeper edges and flats in Laguna Vista on topwaters and live shrimp.