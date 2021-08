Rangers first. Leody Taveras called out on strikes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to right field. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Nathaniel Lowe homers to right field. Adolis Garcia scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. DJ Peters flies out to deep right field to Daniel Johnson. Andy Ibanez singles to right field. Yohel Pozo grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Yu Chang.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Indians 0.

Indians third. Daniel Johnson homers to right field. Ernie Clement grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nathaniel Lowe. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Indians 1.

Rangers fifth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to deep right field to Daniel Johnson. Adolis Garcia singles to shallow infield. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep center field. Adolis Garcia to third. DJ Peters grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Yu Chang. Adolis Garcia scores. Andy Ibanez called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 4, Indians 1.

Indians fifth. Yu Chang homers to center field. Daniel Johnson flies out to center field to Leody Taveras. Ernie Clement strikes out swinging. Myles Straw strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Indians 2.

Indians sixth. Amed Rosario walks. Jose Ramirez singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Amed Rosario to third. Franmil Reyes out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Leody Taveras. Amed Rosario scores. Wilson Ramos grounds out to shallow left field, Andy Ibanez to Nathaniel Lowe. Oscar Mercado flies out to deep left field to DJ Peters.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 4, Indians 3.

Rangers ninth. Leody Taveras lines out to right center field to Daniel Johnson. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to center field. Adolis Garcia pops out to Yu Chang. Nathaniel Lowe singles to third base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. DJ Peters homers to right field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Andy Ibanez singles to left center field. Yohel Pozo flies out to deep right field to Daniel Johnson.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 7, Indians 3.