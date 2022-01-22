Texas Christian stuns No. 15 Iowa State 59-44 ANDREW LOGUE, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 6:27 p.m.
TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) is fouled by Iowa State guard Tre Jackson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr., left, tries to block a shot by Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
TCU guard Micah Peavy drives up court ahead of Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help Texas Christian upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44 on Saturday.
Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018.