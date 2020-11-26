Texas 90, SMU 51
Recommended Video:
Bayliss 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-3 1-2 3, Kayla White 2-10 0-0 4, Brown 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 0-2 5, Leggett 1-2 0-0 2, Tollie 2-4 0-0 4, Tshimanga 0-0 2-2 2, Bacon 5-12 2-3 13, Mathis 2-5 1-2 7, JaQuia White 2-4 0-0 4, McKinney 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 7-13 51
Collier 8-13 9-9 25, Allen-Taylor 1-5 4-4 6, Ortiz 3-8 3-6 10, Taylor 9-18 4-8 24, Warren 4-11 4-6 12, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Gaston 5-11 0-0 10, Holle 1-2 1-3 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 25-36 90
|SMU
|8
|14
|12
|17
|—
|51
|Texas
|20
|22
|31
|17
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_SMU 4-11 (White 0-3, Brown 0-1, Jones 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Mathis 2-2, McKinney 0-2), Texas 3-10 (Allen-Taylor 0-1, Ortiz 1-4, Taylor 2-5). Assists_SMU 10 (Jones 3), Texas 12 (Chevalier 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SMU 38 (Team 7-8), Texas 41 (Collier 7-12). Total Fouls_SMU 28, Texas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,020.