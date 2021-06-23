Texas 5, Oakland 3

DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. 2B_Murphy (15), Andrus (16), Heim (6), White (3). HR_Murphy (10), García 2 (20), Lowe (10). S_Kemp (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Kaprielian 6 5 2 2 2 4 Petit L,7-1 BS,2-5 1 3 2 2 0 0 Bedrosian 1 2 1 1 1 2

Texas Foltynewicz 6 6 2 2 0 5 Patton BS,0-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 Martin W,2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Foltynewicz pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Foltynewicz (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Libka.

T_2:43. A_21,829 (40,300).