Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dahl dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Texas
|030
|011
|00x
|—
|5