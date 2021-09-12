Skip to main content
Sports

Texas 4, Oakland 3

Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 30 3 5 3
Taveras cf 5 0 1 1 Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 3 2 Marte cf 4 1 2 0
García rf 5 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
Heim c 3 0 1 1 Gomes c 3 1 1 1
Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 Davis dh 2 0 0 0
J.Martin lf 3 1 1 0 Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Peters ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0
Pozo dh 4 1 2 0 Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Hernandez 3b 4 1 1 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Texas 003 100 000 4
Oakland 000 012 000 3

E_Hearn (1), Gomes (2). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 1. 2B_Solak (17), Pozo (4). 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Gomes (4), Olson (34). SB_Hernandez (9), Kiner-Falefa (17). SF_Heim (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn W,6-4 6 5 3 3 0 2
Santana H,2 2 0 0 0 1 0
Barlow S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 0
More for you
Oakland
Kaprielian L,7-5 3 2-3 8 4 4 1 5
Jefferies 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 2
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 3
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04. A_6,983 (46,847).