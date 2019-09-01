Texas 3, Seattle 2

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 32 3 5 3 Smith rf 4 0 2 0 Choo rf 4 0 1 0 Lopes lf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 Nola c 4 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Solak dh 4 1 0 1 Murphy dh 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 1 Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 Moore ss 3 1 2 0 Santana ph 0 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 2 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 1 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 1 1 0

Seattle 010 001 000 — 2 Texas 001 000 002 — 3

E_Gordon (9), DeShields (4). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Moore (11), Murphy (12), Trevino (4), Andrus 2 (26). SB_Smith (39).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Milone 5 3 1 1 1 4 Wisler H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guilbeau H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bass H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Magill L,2-2 BS,4-6 1-3 2 2 1 1 0

Texas Burke 6 7 2 2 1 2 J.Hernández 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 Clase W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:49. A_33,668 (49,115).