Texas 3, Colorado 2

Texas Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 6 2 Totals 30 2 2 1 Choo lf 4 0 1 0 Hampson cf 3 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 1 0 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1 Frazier 1b 4 0 1 0 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 Solak cf 4 2 3 1 Tapia dh 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 1 0 0 Dietrich ph 0 1 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 Butera c 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 010 110 — 3 Colorado 100 001 000 — 2

E_Mathis (1), Andrus (2). DP_Texas 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 2. 2B_Solak 2 (5). HR_Solak (1). S_Hampson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lynn W,3-0 9 2 2 1 0 6

Colorado Castellani 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 7 Hoffman 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Bard L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 J.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bard (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:33.