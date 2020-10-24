Recommended Video:

Baylor 3 0 0 13 16
Texas 0 13 14 0 27
First Quarter

BAY_FG Mayers 22, :49.

Second Quarter

TEX_FG Dicker 42, 12:10.

TEX_FG Dicker 23, 6:15.

TEX_Jo.Moore 3 pass from S.Ehlinger (Dicker kick), 1:53.

Third Quarter

TEX_S.Ehlinger 1 run (Dicker kick), 10:25.

TEX_S.Ehlinger 9 run (Dicker kick), :20.

Fourth Quarter

BAY_Lovett 3 pass from Ch.Brewer (run failed), 11:24.

BAY_Holmes 7 pass from Ch.Brewer (Mayers kick), 7:37.

___

BAY TEX
First downs 21 19
Rushes-yards 21-64 47-159
Passing 252 270
Comp-Att-Int 31-44-0 15-23-1
Return Yards 47 0
Punts-Avg. 6-41.5 4-37.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-26 5-50
Time of Possession 27:53 32:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baylor, Lovett 4-21, C.Williams 3-17, Ch.Brewer 10-16, Ebner 4-10. Texas, Ingram 16-57, Robinson 12-55, S.Ehlinger 15-51, R.Johnson 1-1, Jo.Moore 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Baylor, Ebner 1-1-0-(minus 4), Ch.Brewer 30-43-0-256. Texas, S.Ehlinger 15-23-1-270.

RECEIVING_Baylor, Holmes 9-57, Ebner 5-45, Sneed 4-62, Fleeks 4-29, Thornton 4-22, Lovett 3-9, Sims 2-28. Texas, Eagles 4-36, Wiley 2-70, Jo.Moore 2-45, Dixon 2-3, Black 1-72, Jak.Smith 1-14, Ca.Brewer 1-13, Ingram 1-10, R.Johnson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baylor, Mayers 43.