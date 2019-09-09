Texans' top pick Tytus Howard scratched vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Houston rookie offensive lineman Tytus Howard, the club's first-round draft pick last spring, has been scratched from the Texans' season-opening game in New Orleans on Monday night.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Howard, who is listed as a starting guard and also plays tackle, had been classified as questionable with a finger injury in the Texans' final injury report of the week on Saturday.

Houston also has scratched receiver Keke Coutee and reserve center Greg Mancz who also had been listed as questionable, each with ankle injuries.

The Saints have declared veteran linebacker Craig Robertson inactive after listing him as questionable with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice.

Receiver Austin Carr, safety Sequan Hampton and cornerback Ken Crawley were among the Saints' healthy scratches.

New Orleans already had ruled out defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who continues to recover from an Achilles tendon tear last January, and reserve defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., who has a hamstring injury.

The Saints also say they've cut defensive end Wes Horton and signed defensive lineman Mitch Loewen from the practice squad.

___

