Terry extends NHL-leading streak, Ducks beat Kraken 7-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night.

Josh Mahura scored twice to help the Ducks win their sixth in a row in their first game since general manager Bob Murray’s resignation on Wednesday amid an investigation into his conduct. The Ducks have an eight-game unbeaten streak.