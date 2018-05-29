Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Image 1of/60

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 60

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Boris Becker and his wife Lilly Becker during the Oktoberfest at Theresienwiese on September 18, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Boris Becker and his wife Lilly Becker during the Oktoberfest at Theresienwiese on September 18, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Image 2 of 60
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012 file photo German tennis legend Boris Becker arrives with his wife Lilly for the Laureus World Sports Awards in London.
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012 file photo German tennis legend Boris Becker arrives with his wife Lilly for the Laureus World Sports Awards in London.
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
Image 3 of 60
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (L-R) Lily Becker and Boris Becker arrive at the 2012 amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Du Cap on May 24, 2012 in Cap D'Antibes, France. less
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 24: (L-R) Lily Becker and Boris Becker arrive at the 2012 amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Du Cap on May 24, 2012 in Cap D'Antibes, ... more
Photo: Andreas Rentz, Getty Images
Image 4 of 60
WIMBLEDON MEN`S SINGLES FINAL: The new Wimbledon men`s singles champion, West German Boris Becker, is congratulated by the Duke and Duchess of Kent today, July 07, 1985, at Wimbledons centre court, after becoming the first unseeded player and the youngest ever to win the title. He beat South African-born American Kevin Curren in vour sets, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, and received the trophy from the Duke. (AP-Photo/cr/n-co) less
WIMBLEDON MEN`S SINGLES FINAL: The new Wimbledon men`s singles champion, West German Boris Becker, is congratulated by the Duke and Duchess of Kent today, July 07, 1985, at Wimbledons centre court, after ... more
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Image 5 of 60
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Novak Djokovic of Serbia talks with coach Boris Becker in a training session during day one of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images) less
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Novak Djokovic of Serbia talks with coach Boris Becker in a training session during day one of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2016 in Melbourne, ... more
Photo: Zak Kaczmarek, Getty Images
Image 6 of 60
Jelena, wife of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right and coach Boris Becker, celebrate after Djokovic won the men's singles final against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Sunday July 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) ORG XMIT: WIM360 less
Jelena, wife of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right and coach Boris Becker, celebrate after Djokovic won the men's singles final against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in ... more
Photo: Alastair Grant
Image 7 of 60
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Coach Boris Becker and Wife Jelena Djokovic celebrate as they watch Novak Djokovic of Serbia win the Final Of The Gentlemen's Singles against Roger Federer of Switzerland on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2015 in London, England. less
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Coach Boris Becker and Wife Jelena Djokovic celebrate as they watch Novak Djokovic of Serbia win the Final Of The Gentlemen's Singles against Roger Federer of Switzerland on day ... more
Photo: Shaun Botterill, Getty Images
Image 8 of 60
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his coach Boris Becker, right, in the players box after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Sunday July 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) ORG XMIT: WIM513 less
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his coach Boris Becker, right, in the players box after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in ... more
Photo: Pavel Golovkin
Image 9 of 60
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, second left, celebrates with his coach Boris Becker, left, and friends and family in the players box after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Sunday July 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, Pool) ORG XMIT: WIM233 less
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, second left, celebrates with his coach Boris Becker, left, and friends and family in the players box after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's singles final at the All ... more
Photo: Sang Tan
Image 10 of 60

>>Celebrity divorces between power couples can easily make it feel like love is dead, but these candid celebrity quotes will restore your faith in love. Click through the gallery to see what some stars have said about their high-profile splits.

less

>>Celebrity divorces between power couples can easily make it feel like love is dead, but these candid celebrity quotes will restore your faith in love. Click through the gallery to see what some stars

... more
Photo: FILE
Image 11 of 60

1) Anna Faris

"Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you. Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right." – Anna Faris on divorce from Chris Pratt

less

1) Anna Faris

"Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you. Don't be afraid to feel your

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 12 of 60

2) Reese Witherspoon

"There are things in my life that are hard to reconcile, like divorce. Sometimes it is very difficult to make sense of how it could possibly happen. Laying blame is so easy. I don't have time for hate or negativity in my life. There's no room for it." – Reese Witherspoon on divorce from Ryan Phillippe

less

2) Reese Witherspoon

"There are things in my life that are hard to reconcile, like divorce. Sometimes it is very difficult to make sense of how it could possibly happen. Laying blame is so easy. I don't have

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 13 of 60

3) Elisabeth Moss

"Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn't think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best. I'm glad that I'm not there. I'm glad that it didn't happen when I was 50. I'm glad I didn't have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that's probably not going to happen again." – Elisabeth Moss on divorce from Fred Armisen

less

3) Elisabeth Moss

"Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn't think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 14 of 60

4) Jennifer Lopez

"There's no pain or failure like going through a divorce." – Jennifer Lopez on divorce from Marc Anthony

4) Jennifer Lopez

"There's no pain or failure like going through a divorce." – Jennifer Lopez on divorce from Marc Anthony

Photo: Getty Images
Image 15 of 60

5) Olivia Wilde

"You don't want to break up with someone, you don't want to end a marriage, especially if you really like the person; you just know that something's off so you try to change everything else." – Olivia Wilde on divorce from Tao Ruspoli

less

5) Olivia Wilde

"You don't want to break up with someone, you don't want to end a marriage, especially if you really like the person; you just know that something's off so you try to change everything

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 16 of 60

6) Kaley Cuoco

"You know what, I'm not ashamed of anything that happened. I fall in love really hard, I do. I go deep. That person is it for me. And I love hard, and when it's over, it's over, and some people make mistakes. [I] wouldn't call it a mistake, it just is what happened in my life, so I'm excited to see what the future holds. It happened, and now I have to say I'm happier than I've ever been." – Kaley Cuoco on divorce from Ryan Sweeting

less

6) Kaley Cuoco

"You know what, I'm not ashamed of anything that happened. I fall in love really hard, I do. I go deep. That person is it for me. And I love hard, and when it's over, it's over, and some

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 17 of 60

7) Christina Aguilera

"I knew there would be a negative reaction in the press to my divorce, but I am not going to live my life because of something someone might say." – Christina Aguilera on divorce from Jordan Bratman

less

7) Christina Aguilera

"I knew there would be a negative reaction in the press to my divorce, but I am not going to live my life because of something someone might say." – Christina Aguilera on divorce from

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 18 of 60

8) Angelina Jolie

"I was very worried about my mother, growing up—a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is." – Angelina Jolie on divorce from Brad Pitt

less

8) Angelina Jolie

"I was very worried about my mother, growing up—a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 19 of 60

9) Katy Perry

"[Divorce] was emotionally traumatic for me. It was the death of a dream. I was in fairytale land, and the reality of it wasn't so. But I don't really like talking about it anymore, because it feels like a thousand lifetimes ago, and also it makes me look desperate, like I need it for attention." – Katy Perry on divorce from Russell Brand

less

9) Katy Perry

"[Divorce] was emotionally traumatic for me. It was the death of a dream. I was in fairytale land, and the reality of it wasn't so. But I don't really like talking about it anymore, because it

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 20 of 60

10) Jennifer Garner

"It's one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I've completely failed at twice. You have to have two people to dance a marriage. My heart's a little on the tender side right now, and it's always easier to focus on the ways that you feel hurt, but I know that, with time and some perspective, I'll have a clearer sense of where I let the system down, because there's no way I get off in this." – Jennifer Garner on divorce from Ben Affleck

less

10) Jennifer Garner

"It's one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I've completely failed at twice. You have to have two people to dance a marriage. My heart's a little on the

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 21 of 60

11) Amy Poehler

"Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands." – Amy Poehler on divorce from Will Arnett

less

11) Amy Poehler

"Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 22 of 60

12) Khloé Kardashian

" I miss what we had—things we got to do together are just memories. I like looking back and holding on to that stuff. I definitely miss it, and there's times I'll get so sentimental and so sad, but this had to happen for some reason. I'll figure it out over time. Someone will give me that answer eventually." – Khloé Kardashian on divorce from Lamar Odom

less

12) Khloé Kardashian

" I miss what we had—things we got to do together are just memories. I like looking back and holding on to that stuff. I definitely miss it, and there's times I'll get so

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 23 of 60

13) Nicole Kidman

"I think that divorce is hard for anyone. It's a nightmare, it just is, and you can pretend you're fine. And days you're great [and] days you're not great." – Nicole Kidman on divorce from Tom Cruise

less

13) Nicole Kidman

"I think that divorce is hard for anyone. It's a nightmare, it just is, and you can pretend you're fine. And days you're great [and] days you're not great." – Nicole Kidman on divorce

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 24 of 60

14) Jessica Simpson

"It was like a death in the family: You go through the mourning stage, then the rebellion, and then all of a sudden you have to find life by yourself." – Jessica Simpson on divorce from Nick Lachey

less

14) Jessica Simpson

"It was like a death in the family: You go through the mourning stage, then the rebellion, and then all of a sudden you have to find life by yourself." – Jessica Simpson on divorce from

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 25 of 60

15) Danica McKellar

"The end of a marriage has got to be one of the saddest events one can experience. I've heard that the pain [of divorce] is second only to an actual death in the family, and that sounds about right." – Danica McKellar on divorce from Mike Verta

less

15) Danica McKellar

"The end of a marriage has got to be one of the saddest events one can experience. I've heard that the pain [of divorce] is second only to an actual death in the family, and that sounds

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 26 of 60

16) Kevin Hart

"In my divorce, I stood up and said to my ex-wife, 'Hey, I messed up. This had nothing to do with you. I didn't understand what marriage was. I cheated. I was wrong.' We couldn't fix it; it got worse. I stepped away because I didn't want it to get any worse. 'You're the mother of my kids — I don't want to hate you.'" – Kevin Hart on divorce from Torrei Hart

less

16) Kevin Hart

"In my divorce, I stood up and said to my ex-wife, 'Hey, I messed up. This had nothing to do with you. I didn't understand what marriage was. I cheated. I was wrong.' We couldn't fix it; it

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 27 of 60

17) Heidi Klum

"People say, 'Oh, God, how devastating to go through a divorce.' Did I wish for this to happen to my family? No. But everyone is healthy; we're moving on with our lives." – Heidi Klum on divorce from Seal

less

17) Heidi Klum

"People say, 'Oh, God, how devastating to go through a divorce.' Did I wish for this to happen to my family? No. But everyone is healthy; we're moving on with our lives." – Heidi Klum on

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 28 of 60

18) Ryan Reynolds

"Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain, but you come out of it." – Ryan Reynolds on divorce from Scarlett Johansson

18) Ryan Reynolds

"Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain, but you come out of it." – Ryan Reynolds on divorce from Scarlett Johansson

Photo: Getty Images
Image 29 of 60

19) Jennifer Aniston

"There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way—cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I'm a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren't in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it." – Jennifer Aniston on divorce from Brad Pitt

less

19) Jennifer Aniston

"There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way—cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain.

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 30 of 60

20) Kate Hudson

"The process of discovering with somebody that you love that you don't work is so painful." – Kate Hudson on divorce from Chris Robinson

20) Kate Hudson

"The process of discovering with somebody that you love that you don't work is so painful." – Kate Hudson on divorce from Chris Robinson

Photo: Getty Images
Image 31 of 60

21) Scarlett Johansson

"I feel I know now more of what I need in a relationship, what I want in a relationship. And I know I have more tools to communicate, not just with my partner, but with myself. That's not necessarily any reflection of who I was married to or what was happening in my marriage, but really where I was in my life." – Scarlett Johansson on divorce from Ryan Reynolds

less

21) Scarlett Johansson

"I feel I know now more of what I need in a relationship, what I want in a relationship. And I know I have more tools to communicate, not just with my partner, but with myself. That's

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 32 of 60

22) Miranda Lambert

"Every record I've ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I've never held back at all. But this time with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I'm gonna journal it, and—good days and bad days—use it for my art." – Miranda Lambert on divorce from Blake Shelton

less

22) Miranda Lambert

"Every record I've ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I've never held back at all. But this time with what I happened to be going

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 33 of 60

23) Gwen Stefani

"During that time period, I felt like I was down all the way, like, you don't go down lower than that. It was rock bottom. I was so embarrassed, you know what I mean?" – Gwen Stefani on divorce from Gavin Rossdale

less

23) Gwen Stefani

"During that time period, I felt like I was down all the way, like, you don't go down lower than that. It was rock bottom. I was so embarrassed, you know what I mean?" – Gwen Stefani on

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 34 of 60

24) Gwyneth Paltrow

"It was very challenging for me in terms of having to re-assess what that said about me, ideas that I had about that kind of failure." – Gwyneth Paltrow on divorce from Chris Martin

24) Gwyneth Paltrow

"It was very challenging for me in terms of having to re-assess what that said about me, ideas that I had about that kind of failure." – Gwyneth Paltrow on divorce from Chris Martin

Photo: Getty Images
Image 35 of 60

25) Kim Kardashian

"I've always been the type to fall in love fast and, with every boyfriend, I plan out my wedding in my head. It's taught me to take things slow. Anyone would want to move on and take the lesson learned from it. I loved this person, it just wasn't the right situation for me. I try to hold my head up high and live my life." – Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kris Humphries

less

25) Kim Kardashian

"I've always been the type to fall in love fast and, with every boyfriend, I plan out my wedding in my head. It's taught me to take things slow. Anyone would want to move on and take the

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 36 of 60

26) Ryan Phillippe

"[Divorce was] the darkest, saddest place I had ever been. It was a struggle — there were a good four or five months of not being able to get out of bed. It was the worst time in my life. You get through it. It's a process that's not easy, but I get less and less sad about it every day." – Ryan Phillippe on divorce from Reese Witherspoon

less

26) Ryan Phillippe

"[Divorce was] the darkest, saddest place I had ever been. It was a struggle — there were a good four or five months of not being able to get out of bed. It was the worst time in my

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 37 of 60

27) Madonna

"I'm very grateful that I had work to do. I may have thrown myself off a building." – Madonna on divorce from Guy Ritchie

27) Madonna

"I'm very grateful that I had work to do. I may have thrown myself off a building." – Madonna on divorce from Guy Ritchie

Photo: Getty Images
Image 38 of 60

28) Brad Pitt

"I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart." – Brad Pitt on divorce from Angelina Jolie

less

28) Brad Pitt

"I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 39 of 60

29) Naomi Watts

"I feel, whether you're famous or not, transitions are scary for anybody. I feel like change is always scary, but that's only because transition for anyone is new and you wonder how things are going to go." – Naomi Watts on separation from Liev Schreiber

less

29) Naomi Watts

"I feel, whether you're famous or not, transitions are scary for anybody. I feel like change is always scary, but that's only because transition for anyone is new and you wonder how things

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 40 of 60

30) Wiz Khalifa

"I learned how to be present where I need to be present. I'd been present in the relationship, but at that age and with what was going on, it just wasn't right for me. It helps to walk away sometimes, even though it was super hard." – Wiz Khalifa on divorce from Amber Rose

less

30) Wiz Khalifa

"I learned how to be present where I need to be present. I'd been present in the relationship, but at that age and with what was going on, it just wasn't right for me. It helps to walk away

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 41 of 60

31) Jenny Slate

"A divorce moves at the speed of complete deadening silence, or that's how it feels." – Jenny Slate on her divorce from Dean Fleischer-Camp

31) Jenny Slate

"A divorce moves at the speed of complete deadening silence, or that's how it feels." – Jenny Slate on her divorce from Dean Fleischer-Camp

Photo: Getty Images
Image 42 of 60

32) Mary J. Blige

"You start to realize that this man doesn't want you and he's just gone all the time and you're by yourself in the relationship." — Mary J. Blige on separation from Kendu Isaacs

32) Mary J. Blige

"You start to realize that this man doesn't want you and he's just gone all the time and you're by yourself in the relationship." — Mary J. Blige on separation from Kendu Isaacs

Photo: Getty Images
Image 43 of 60

33) Drew Barrymore

"When you break up with somebody, you're like, 'Yeah, that didn't work.' When you get divorced, you're like, 'I'm the biggest failure. This is the biggest failure.' It's so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately." — Drew Barrymore on divorce from Will Kopelman

less

33) Drew Barrymore

"When you break up with somebody, you're like, 'Yeah, that didn't work.' When you get divorced, you're like, 'I'm the biggest failure. This is the biggest failure.' It's so shameful and

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 44 of 60

34) Russel Brand

"I have come away from that experience and I still feel very warm towards her...When I hear about her or see her, I think 'Ah, there's that person, that person in the world.'" – Russel Brand on divorce from Katy Perry

less

34) Russel Brand

"I have come away from that experience and I still feel very warm towards her...When I hear about her or see her, I think 'Ah, there's that person, that person in the world.'" – Russel

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 45 of 60

35) Chris Martin

"You can come at it very aggressively and blame and blame. Or you can put yourself in the garage, so to speak. Take yourself apart and clean off the bits. Reassemble." – Chris Martin on divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow

less

35) Chris Martin

"You can come at it very aggressively and blame and blame. Or you can put yourself in the garage, so to speak. Take yourself apart and clean off the bits. Reassemble." – Chris Martin on

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 46 of 60

36) Mandy Moore

"I think I spent a good portion of the last years of my life really pouring all of my energy into my life and relationship, and now that that's sort of not part of my life any more. It's just not a coincidence to me that things sort of opened back up, and I'm able to focus back on myself again." – Mandy Moore on divorce from Ryan Adams

less

36) Mandy Moore

"I think I spent a good portion of the last years of my life really pouring all of my energy into my life and relationship, and now that that's sort of not part of my life any more. It's just

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 47 of 60

37) Gavin Rossdale

"Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through." – Gavin Rossdale on divorce from Gwen Stefani

37) Gavin Rossdale

"Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through." – Gavin Rossdale on divorce from Gwen Stefani

Photo: Getty Images
Image 48 of 60

38) Katie Holmes

"I don't have any fear now, I don't have a lot of rules for myself, and I don't take myself that seriously."— Katie Holmes on divorce from Tom Cruise

38) Katie Holmes

"I don't have any fear now, I don't have a lot of rules for myself, and I don't take myself that seriously."— Katie Holmes on divorce from Tom Cruise

Photo: Getty Images
Image 49 of 60

39) Yolanda Hadid

"I try to make light of it and joke that he married a lemon. It's sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy to the wife who is too sick to be by his side." – Yolanda Hadid on divorce from David Foster

less

39) Yolanda Hadid

"I try to make light of it and joke that he married a lemon. It's sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy to the wife who is too

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 50 of 60

40) Courteney Cox

"I think you really need to work in a relationship, and I think that we tried. We're just really different, too. I'm the polar opposite of him. That can be great for a lot of things, but I need this kind of real, one-on-one connection." – Courteney Cox on divorce from David Arquette

less

40) Courteney Cox

"I think you really need to work in a relationship, and I think that we tried. We're just really different, too. I'm the polar opposite of him. That can be great for a lot of things, but I

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 51 of 60

41) Tony Parker

"It's not easy to leave a relationship, because when I get involved in something, I want to do well." – Tony Parker on divorce from Eva Longoria

41) Tony Parker

"It's not easy to leave a relationship, because when I get involved in something, I want to do well." – Tony Parker on divorce from Eva Longoria

Photo: Getty Images
Image 52 of 60

42) Denise Richards

"I was surprised how much that affected me work wise…I was perceived as being a lunatic and crazy. There are people that have [since] come up to me and apologized for drinking the Kool-Aid…It was hard." – Denise Richards on divorce from Charlie Sheen

less

42) Denise Richards

"I was surprised how much that affected me work wise…I was perceived as being a lunatic and crazy. There are people that have [since] come up to me and apologized for drinking the

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 53 of 60

43) Ashton Kutcher

"Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail."— Ashton Kutcher on divorce from Demi Moore

43) Ashton Kutcher

"Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail."— Ashton Kutcher on divorce from Demi Moore

Photo: Getty Images
Image 54 of 60

44) Blake Shelton

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell." – Blake Shelton on divorce from Miranda Lambert

less

44) Blake Shelton

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell." – Blake

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 55 of 60

45) Eva Longoria

"[People] kept saying, 'You look amazing. Divorce agrees with you.' And I was like, 'I don't feel good. I have no energy.' I didn't know I was depressed. I mean, I knew it was a sad moment in my life, but I wouldn't categorize myself as depressed." – Eva Longoria on divorce from Tony Parker

less

45) Eva Longoria

"[People] kept saying, 'You look amazing. Divorce agrees with you.' And I was like, 'I don't feel good. I have no energy.' I didn't know I was depressed. I mean, I knew it was a sad moment

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 56 of 60

46) Mariah Carey

"I never thought I would have babies with someone and then get divorced. Like, 'Oh, great job. Repeat your past.' But life happens. And it was supposed to happen." – Mariah Carey on divorce from Nick Cannon

less

46) Mariah Carey

"I never thought I would have babies with someone and then get divorced. Like, 'Oh, great job. Repeat your past.' But life happens. And it was supposed to happen." – Mariah Carey on

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 57 of 60

47) Guy Ritchie

"Our marriage was a three-ring circus in the end. We started as a normal family and tried to live a normal family life, but she wanted something else."— Guy Ritchie on divorce from Madonna

47) Guy Ritchie

"Our marriage was a three-ring circus in the end. We started as a normal family and tried to live a normal family life, but she wanted something else."— Guy Ritchie on divorce from Madonna

Photo: Getty Images
Image 58 of 60

48) Kris Jenner

"We work together to make sure that we're both happy. We are well-rounded human beings that are going through a tough time…You just do the best that you can." – Kris Jenner on divorce from Caitlyn Jenner

less

48) Kris Jenner

"We work together to make sure that we're both happy. We are well-rounded human beings that are going through a tough time…You just do the best that you can." – Kris Jenner on divorce

... more
Photo: Getty Images
Image 59 of 60

49) Zsa Zsa Gabor

"Conrad Hilton was very generous to me in the divorce settlement. He gave me 5,000 Gideon Bibles." – Zsa Zsa Gabor on divorce from Conrad Hilton

49) Zsa Zsa Gabor

"Conrad Hilton was very generous to me in the divorce settlement. He gave me 5,000 Gideon Bibles." – Zsa Zsa Gabor on divorce from Conrad Hilton

Photo: Getty Images
Image 60 of 60

50) Sharon Stone

"I don't think anybody who's ever been divorced can tell you divorce is easy or fun or feels like anything other than a tremendous failure." – Sharon Stone on divorce from Phil Bronstein

50) Sharon Stone

"I don't think anybody who's ever been divorced can tell you divorce is easy or fun or feels like anything other than a tremendous failure." – Sharon Stone on divorce from Phil Bronstein

Photo: Getty Images

BERLIN (AP) — Former German tennis star Boris Becker and his wife Lilly have separated.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that a Berlin lawyer for the two confirmed the breakup of three-time Wimbledon winner Becker, 50, and his Dutch model wife, who is 41 years old.

Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told dpa "the decision after a 13-year-long relationship and nine years of marriage wasn't an easy one."

Moser said the couple's main concern now was the wellbeing of their son Amadeus and that the separation was "amicable."

In recent years, Becker mainly made headlines with rumors about his financial problems.