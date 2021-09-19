Skip to main content
Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT

Tennessee 3 6 7 14 3 33
Seattle 3 21 0 6 0 30
First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 31, 9:25.

Ten_FG Bullock 33, 2:47.

Second Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 30, 8:18.

Sea_Lockett 63 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:34.

Sea_Carson 2 run (Myers kick), 5:20.

Ten_FG Bullock 24, 1:03.

Sea_Carson 1 run (Myers kick), :17.

Third Quarter

Ten_Henry 9 run (Bullock kick), 10:39.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Swain 68 pass from Wilson (kick failed), 13:03.

Ten_Henry 60 run (Bullock kick), 12:17.

Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), :29.

First Overtime

Ten_FG Bullock 36, 4:44.

___

Ten Sea
First downs 33 17
Total Net Yards 532 397
Rushes-yards 40-212 18-77
Passing 320 320
Punt Returns 3-32 0-0
Kickoff Returns 6-100 3-30
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-40-0 22-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 3-23
Punts 2-47.0 6-51.667
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 10-100
Time of Possession 42:34 22:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 35-182, Tannehill 4-27, McNichols 1-3. Seattle, Carson 13-31, Collins 1-25, Wilson 3-16, Swain 1-5.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 27-40-0-347. Seattle, Wilson 22-31-0-343.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Ju.Jones 6-128, Henry 6-55, A.Brown 3-43, Pruitt 3-43, McNichols 3-26, Rogers 2-22, Swaim 2-10, Hudson 1-14, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-6. Seattle, Lockett 8-178, Metcalf 6-53, Swain 5-95, Homer 2-14, Everett 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Bullock 44.