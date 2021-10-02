Temple 34, Memphis 31

Memphis 3 14 6 8 - 31 Temple 0 17 7 10 - 34 First Quarter MEM_FG Doyle 26, 5:21. Second Quarter MEM_R.Clark 6 run (Doyle kick), 14:54. MEM_Ivory 35 pass from Henigan (Doyle kick), 12:38. TEM_Blue 1 pass from D.Mathis (Bell kick), 5:03. TEM_Barbon 15 pass from D.Mathis (Bell kick), 3:37. TEM_FG Bell 35, :00. Third Quarter MEM_Dykes 2 pass from Henigan (kick blocked), 7:15. TEM_Ruley 1 run (Bell kick), 1:14. Fourth Quarter TEM_FG Bell 32, 6:16. TEM_Anderson 53 pass from D.Mathis (Bell kick), 2:35. MEM_Ivory 9 pass from Henigan (C.Austin pass from Henigan), :30. ___ MEM TEM First downs 25 23 Total Net Yards 462 479 Rushes-yards 38-157 33-157 Passing 305 322 Punt Returns 1-5 2--1 Kickoff Returns 2-34 2-33 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-40-0 36-50-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 0-0 Punts 3-50.0 2-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-45 3-28 Time of Possession 24:36 35:23 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Memphis, Clark 18-92, Watkins 7-39, Thomas 4-15, Henigan 9-11. Temple, Saydee 12-62, D.Mathis 4-53, Ruley 7-27, Dobbins 2-5, Bonner 4-5, Blue 1-4, Fox 1-3, Lynch 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2). PASSING_Memphis, Henigan 24-40-0-305. Temple, D.Mathis 35-49-0-322, Lynch 1-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Memphis, Austin 8-104, Ivory 5-73, Dykes 5-69, Weaver 4-26, Wright 1-31, Clark 1-2. Temple, Blue 8-37, Barbon 7-51, Smith 6-55, Anderson 3-108, Fox 2-19, Ruley 2-15, Bonner 2-12, Dobbins 2-11, Blair 2-2, Saydee 1-11, Reams 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Temple, Bell 48.