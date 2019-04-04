Tebow goes 0 for 4 in Triple-A debut for NY Mets farm team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tim Tebow has gone hitless in his Triple-A debut for the Syracuse Mets.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was 0 for 4 on Thursday for the top minor league affiliate of the New York Mets. He struck out twice and grounded out twice against the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The 31-year-old Tebow drew a nice cheer from the crowd of 8,823 when he was introduced as the left fielder on a crisp, sunny day with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees.

In his first at-bat against Boston's top farm team, Tebow worked the count to 3-0, took a called strike, then swung and missed the next two pitches against right-hander Mike Shawaryn.

Tebow, who batted sixth, also grounded out weakly to first in the fourth inning and grounded out to second in the sixth with a runner in scoring position. Tebow struck out swinging to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

In the field, Tebow caught two high flyballs and also slipped and fell while fielding a hit in the fifth, but recovered quickly to prevent the runner from advancing. He also was unable to track down Tony Renda's go-ahead, three-run double to left center in the top of the 10th.

Tebow hit .273 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 84 games at Double-A last season

