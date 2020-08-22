https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Team-and-Individual-Pitching-15507065.php
Team and Individual Pitching
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Cleveland
|2.79
|176
|72
|60
|276
|5
|10
|Minnesota
|3.52
|191
|92
|75
|230
|2
|9
|Oakland
|3.60
|223
|98
|80
|226
|1
|12
|Houston
|3.64
|208
|98
|115
|228
|0
|6
|Chicago
|3.84
|216
|101
|82
|235
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|3.88
|196
|94
|93
|222
|1
|8
|Toronto
|3.99
|180
|94
|101
|224
|0
|7
|Tampa Bay
|4.18
|237
|110
|81
|252
|1
|10
|New York
|4.27
|179
|99
|76
|215
|0
|9
|Baltimore
|4.99
|222
|128
|78
|214
|1
|7
|Texas
|5.02
|195
|122
|107
|211
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|5.29
|233
|140
|104
|231
|1
|3
|Seattle
|5.61
|218
|151
|112
|233
|0
|7
|Boston
|5.97
|260
|156
|112
|232
|1
|5
|Detroit
|5.99
|221
|139
|79
|178
|0
|5
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Bieber Cle
|40
|25
|6
|65
|5
|0
|1.11
|Lynn Tex
|39
|20
|12
|42
|3
|0
|1.37
|Valdez Hou
|31
|27
|7
|29
|2
|2
|1.72
|Greinke Hou
|29
|22
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1.84
|Maeda Min
|31
|14
|6
|33
|3
|0
|2.27
|Bundy LAA
|32
|19
|7
|38
|3
|2
|2.48
|Keuchel ChW
|37
|31
|7
|19
|4
|2
|2.65
|Cole NYY
|36
|26
|6
|44
|4
|0
|2.75
|Civale Cle
|34
|30
|3
|32
|3
|2
|2.91
|Bassitt Oak
|27
|21
|7
|22
|2
|0
|2.93
|Gonzales Sea
|29
|23
|3
|26
|2
|2
|3.34
|Ryu Tor
|26
|20
|9
|27
|2
|1
|3.46
|Turnbull Det
|24
|19
|15
|21
|2
|2
|3.65
|Luzardo Oak
|27
|26
|11
|27
|2
|0
|3.67
|Carrasco Cle
|26
|21
|14
|35
|2
|2
|3.71
|Cobb Bal
|26
|21
|9
|21
|1
|2
|3.76
|Giolito ChW
|34
|27
|16
|45
|2
|2
|3.89
|Duffy KC
|29
|20
|9
|34
|2
|2
|3.99
|Yarbrough TB
|30
|31
|9
|21
|0
|2
|4.45
|Gibson Tex
|26
|31
|10
|20
|1
|2
|4.73
|Berríos Min
|30
|28
|14
|33
|2
|3
|4.75
|Shoemaker Tor
|25
|19
|7
|25
|0
|1
|4.91
|Eovaldi Bos
|34
|39
|6
|33
|2
|2
|4.98
|Heaney LAA
|29
|29
|11
|31
|1
|2
|5.52
|McCullers Jr. Hou
|31
|29
|12
|25
|2
|2
|5.74
|Fiers Oak
|31
|39
|9
|14
|3
|1
|5.81
