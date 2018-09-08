Team Americas leads Continental Cup ahead of Europe

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — The athletes from the Americas lead after the first day of the Continental Cup in Ostrava on Saturday.

After the first 19 of 37 events, Team Americas led with 135 points, 12 more than defending champion Team Europe. Team Asia-Pacific followed with 89, while Team Africa trailed by another 15 points.

The Continental Cup, previously known as the World Cup, gathers four continental teams with two athletes from each team in each event, except the relays.

DeAnna Price of the United States was among the 10 Team America winners after taking the hammer throw with 75.46 meters. Also, Alonso Edward of Panama won the men's 200 meters in 20.19 seconds, while Donald Thomas of the Bahamas cleared 2.30 meters to win the men's high jump.

Danielle Williams of Jamaica was the fastest in the women's 100 hurdles in 12.49, edging American Kendra Harrison.

Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia won the women's triple jump with a leap of 14.76.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast won the women's 100 in 11.14, edging out her British rival Dina Asher-Smith by 0.02.

Favorite Abderrahman Samba of Qatar dominated the men's 400 hurdles in 47.37.

The two-day competition that takes place every four years will be completed on Sunday.