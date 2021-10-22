Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 12:46 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series.
AJ Pollock had two home runs and four RBIs for the defending champion Dodgers, who have won seven straight postseason elimination games dating to last season. They also trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta in the NLCS last year before rallying to win three straight at a neutral site in Texas.