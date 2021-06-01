Taylor delivers winning blow in 14-pitch at-bat for LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a tiebreaking double that capped a 14-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid.
Taylor fouled off nine pitches — four in a row twice — by Genesis Cabrera before delivering the two-out, bases-loaded double for a 6-3 lead. Two batters earlier, Cabrera issued a bases-loaded walk to Will Smith that tied the game. The left-hander threw 34 pitches, 20 for strikes, in two-thirds of an inning.