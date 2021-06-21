Tatum HR bests Leiter's 15 Ks in NC St.'s 1-0 win over Vandy ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 10:04 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Terrell Tatum's fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt on Monday night.
Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the unseasonably cool evening, with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.